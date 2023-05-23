Our Honest Review Of The Koss Porta Pros: The Headphones That Took TikTok By Storm (VIDEO)
Move aside, Beats.
If you're into fashion, lifestyle or just cool stuff, you've probably come across these headphones on Instagram or TikTok.
So since everyone seems to be rocking these retro devices, here's a deep dive into what they're wearing: the Koss Porta Pros.
Why is Koss Porta Pro so good?
The Koss Porta Pros.
These headphones were invented by a company called Koss, which has been making headphones since the 1950s.
But the design and sound of the Koss Porta Pros have remained unchanged since the 1980s.
So what's sparked the sudden resurgence of the Porta Pros?
With the revival of 80s and 90s culture, these headphones perfectly capture that retro vibe. In a world of sleek and seamless tech, the Porta Pros stand out as an antidote to technology fatigue.
They're a fashionable and personal statement, rejecting the cookie-cutter aesthetics of modern headphones.
Are Porta Pros comfortable?
The Koss Porta Pros.
These lightweight headphones have a plastic and metal construction, making them comfortable to wear.
And guess what? You can even customize them to your liking. Swap out the ear pads, and choose from a range of colours — make them truly yours!
One of the best things about them is their affordability, with the classic model costing less than $70.
They won't break the bank, so you can enjoy great sound without worrying too much. Plus, there's no need for batteries — just plug them in and let the music play!
How do the Koss Porta Pros sound?
The Koss Porta Pros.
But let's talk about the most important aspect: sound quality.
While we're no audiophiles, we can tell you that the Koss Porta Pros deliver warm, crisp and clear sound.
Surprisingly, the mids are detailed, and they pack just the right amount of bass.
Whether you're into hip-hop, jazz or indie pop, these headphones will make your music shine.
Can you use Koss Porta Pro with iPhone?
The Koss Porta Pros.
Using the Koss Lightening Utility cord, users can connect their headphones to Apple devices.
So, if you're looking for headphones that make a statement and deliver fantastic sound, give the Koss Porta Pros a try.
This article is part of Narcity Media's Technality series. Subscribe to Technality on YouTube for all things related to the future, tech and humanity.