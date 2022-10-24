Bono Finally Apologized For Sneaking A U2 Album Onto Your iPhone
It's a beautiful day to admit that wasn't cool!
Attention iPhone users: we're finally getting an apology from Bono.
The U2 frontman just admitted that he went too far by getting Apple to push the band's Songs Of Innocence album out to all iTunes users, and it only took him eight years to acknowledge the mistake.
You might remember that he pulled that "with or without your consent" move back in 2014, when all iPhone users suddenly saw the band's album appear on their phones.
Apple later made it possible to delete it off your device but not off your account, and chances are that you've accidentally played it or written it into a text message at least once over the last several years.
Bono acknowledges that he went too far with that move in a new excerpt from his upcoming memoir, which he published in The Guardian over the weekend.
He explains that he pitched the idea to Apple CEO Tim Cook as a first-of-its-kind move, where users get the album as free content just for signing up.
"Like when Netflix buys the movie and gives it away to subscribers," he explains in the memoir.
"I think we should give it away to everybody," he recalls telling Cook at the time. "I mean, it's their choice whether they want to listen to it."
People didn't love the move as much as expected, and many were annoyed to be force-fed an album they didn't ask for.
Bono goes on to describe the move as "vaunting ambition" and "overreach" on his part.
"I take full responsibility," he wrote, adding that Cook and the rest of U2 are not to blame. "We realized we'd bumped into a serious discussion about the access of big tech to our lives."
Bono's autobiography Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story is due out in November.