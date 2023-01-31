Adam Levine Welcomed His Third Child With Behati Prinsloo & People Are Trolling 'Baby Sumner'
The baby's real name wasn't immediately revealed.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo just welcomed their third child, and people are already jumping to conclusions over the baby’s name.
Although this is probably a happy time for the couple, the world is not letting Levine off the hook for his cheating scandal just yet, and there are already plenty of ‘Sumner' jokes on the internet.
A source close to the couple confirmed the news of the arrival of the couple's third baby to People.
The Maroon 5 singer and Victoria's Secret model have been married since 2014 and already share two daughters, six-year-old Dusty Rose and four-year-old Gio Grace, reports Glamour.
Although the name and gender of the new baby have not been revealed yet, people have some guesses on what it might be.
Back in September, Levine found himself under a lot of heat after an OnlyFan’s creator came out with allegations that she had an affair with the married singer.
In a now-deleted TikTok video, Sumner Stroh shared that she had a fling with Levine and spilled all the tea on the overlap of their brief relationship and Prinsloo’s third pregnancy.
"Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who's married to a Victoria's Secret model," Stroh said in her video.
"I'm sure you know who Adam Levine is,” she added before revealing that they "were seeing each other for about a year.”
They eventually stopped talking, but he slid back into her DM’s to ask her a very awkward question.
“Okay, serious question. I'm having another baby, and if it's a boy, I really wanna name it Sumner. Are you okay with that? DEAD serious.”
Now people are completely ripping the singer apart on the internet, and the name-related jokes keep coming.
One person tweeted, “congrats on baby Sumner!” under a video posted by Levine back in October.
\u201c@adamlevine @maluma @therudeboyz_ @Neon16_ Congrats on baby Sumner !\u201d— Adam Levine (@Adam Levine) 1666210709
“Since Behati and Adam Levine had their 3rd child, I wonder if they actually ended up naming the child Sumner after Adam’s mistress, like he said he would,” tweeted another user.
\u201cSince Behati and Adam Levine had their 3rd child, I wonder if they actually ended up naming the child Sumner after Adam\u2019s mistress, like he said he would.\u201d— Amber (@Amber) 1675156717
A bunch of people commented similar things under People’s tweet announcing the birth.
One user wrote, “need to know if it’s baby Sumner.”
“Whether they named it Sumner or not, rest assured that the internet will be calling that baby Sumner Levine for eternity,” another user tweeted.
One user joked, “I know what you did last Sumner.”
Levine has previously addressed the cheating allegations on his social media, and denied that he had an affair but admitted he “crossed the line” with Sumner.
We’re just going to have to wait and find out what they ended up naming their third baby.
