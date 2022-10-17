OnlyFans Creator Amouranth Says She Has An Abusive Husband & She Lives In A 'Fancy Prison'
"The therapist even told him that it's a form of physiological abuse."
Amouranth, a popular Twitch user and one of the top creators on OnlyFans, made some shocking revelations in a live stream over the weekend: that she's a married woman and that her husband allegedly abuses her.
Kaitlyn Siragusa, who goes by the name Amouranth on her online platforms, went on a Twitch live stream on Saturday, where she picked up a phone call from her angry husband and shocked her nearly 6 million followers, reported Insider.
The live stream showed her husband making several manipulative threats against her, including that he would kill her dogs and take complete control of her finances while forcing her to stream.
The live stream is no longer up on her Twitch channel, but screen recordings of the stream are still up on the web.
During the live stream, Siragusa can be heard asking her husband: "Why did you say you were going to kill my dogs?"
Her husband responded in a threatening tone, telling her to "leave the house."
Siragusa first agreed to leave the house but then shot back by saying, "you know what, I shouldn't leave the house because my dogs are here."
\u201cAmouranth has revealed that she has a husband, along with revealing his abuse \n\nHe has threatened to kill her dogs, take all their money, and forced her to stream. \n\n(1/4)\u201d— GUARD Hunter (@GUARD Hunter) 1665910202
"What are you saying?" Siragusa continued to ask him." You just said you were going to kill my dogs if I didn't do a 24-hour stream."
The following conversation between the two consisted of Siragusa crying while the man on the phone continued to yell and speak to her in a very disrespectful tone.
Siragusa opened up about the abuse in the live stream and shared that her husband wanted to keep their relationship hidden so that she could continue profiting from the persona of being a single hot-tub streamer.
"You want me to tell them that I'm single," she says in the live stream. "It's about to be true."
"The therapist even told him that it's a form of physiological abuse and that I'm basically living in a fancy prison," Siragusa added.
She also explained that getting out of the marriage isn't as simple as it seems because he has complete control over their finances.
She explained that all of her accounts are two-factored under his number, and he holds all the login information.
If she ever tries to leave him, he threatens he will burn all her money, Siragusa says.
"I'm going to leave you with one million [dollars], and I'm going to take the rest because I work harder than you, and if you don't agree, I'm going to burn it all in court and put it all in crypto and all these f*cking threats," she said while imitating him during the live stream.
She even shared the threatening text messages he was allegedly sending her in which he said he would steal all her money and delete her socials.
Since the live stream, people have been commenting on social media by trying to help her find a way out of her situation.
H3h3 podcaster Ethan Klein tweeted about the situation and said, "I'm scared & disturbed by what's happening to Amouranth. It seemed like she was winning at life & in total control. But she was the whole time, living under tremendous abuse. Makes me wonder how many others are living outwardly normal lives but suffering so badly at home."
\u201cIm scared & disturbed by whats happening to Amouranth. It seemed like she was winning at life & in total control. But she was, the whole time, living under tremendous abuse. Makes me wonder how many others are living outwardly normal lives but suffering so badly at home \ud83d\udc94\u201d— Ethan Klein (@Ethan Klein) 1665957576
Popular Twitch user @crankgameplays tweeted: "if you're not on Amouranth's side, you need to check yourself in a HUGE way. Absolutely horrifying seeing what she's going through."
\u201cif you\u2019re not on amouranth\u2019s side, you need to check yourself in a HUGE way. Absolutely horrifying seeing what she\u2019s going through.\u201d— ethan (@ethan) 1665944773
Siragusa is a famous Twitch streamer and regularly posts videos of herself playing video games for her 5.9 million followers.
She is also one of the top creators on OnlyFans and advertises it as the #1 account on the platform. In July, she revealed that she makes about $1.6 million monthly from her OnlyFans content.
She typically portrays herself as a happy and successful online creator, which is why the revelation of her abusive marriage has the internet and her fans in shock.
Social media users have theories but the exact identity of Amouranth's husband has not been confirmed.