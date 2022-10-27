An OnlyFans Model Says Her Head 'Exploded' During A Flight & TikTok Is Horrified
"I heard this audible pop..."
An OnlyFans model shocked her followers on TikTok after revealing that the back of her head "exploded" during a recent flight, which came after she went through a cosmetic surgery.
TikToker Weronika explained in a series of videos that she underwent cat eye surgery in Turkey, and the fallout from that surgery has stirred up a lot of reaction online.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
In the first video, Weronika sings along to a song while the caption over the video says, "POV: you're the flight attendant that I've just had to inform the back of my head exploded from the pressure."
The video captured a lot of attention with 7.5 million views. Many people questioned how something like that could happen and asked the OnlyFans model if she was fit to fly so soon after having the cosmetic procedure.
"BABE I CANT GET OVER THE FACT THAT YOU ARE ALIVE," one person wrote.
"Your what did what HOW IS THAT POSSIBLE," another person asked.
"Wait what…. Why tho? Btw new fear unlocked 😭," a comment reads.
"You cannot fly after a surgery or a big wound cos it can open back up usually u need doctors papers to let you fly," one follower pointed out.
In a series of follow-up videos Weronika confirmed she was fit to fly as she had been checked out by her surgeon and a doctor before her flight.
However, her doctor forgot to give her a certificate stating she had medical clearance to fly and she didn't end up getting it in time for the flight.
“He’s a wonderful guy anyway, like this is legit not his fault in anyway," she said in the video.
The TikToker had to pay out of pocket to get checked out again by a doctor at the airport before she could board the plane.
I have really tried to be as concise as possible but I am going to do a part 2 now, I won’t make you wait
Weronika then goes into detail about what happened during the actual flight.
"I got up to use the toilet and I heard this audible pop […] and my heart was just like [beating fast]," she explained. "The incision that popped was behind my ear. Immediately after I start feeling this hot liquid dripping down my neck."
The TikToker explained it was a mixture of blood and a yellow substance that came out.
“I don’t even know what that stuff is but it’s literally so gross and it smells so bad and I’m assuming the reason it happened is because I had a drain here behind my ear where it opened up," she went on.
She then explained the fluid that accumulated post surgery must have not drained properly and when she got on the plane it swelled up to the point that her "nylon stitches couldn't hold it anymore."
In her fifth and final video, Weronika said when she woke up the next day she realized the incision that had opened up was infected.
However, since then she says the hole behind her ear is clearing up and she is on the mend.
The OnlyFans model's story has clearly shocked a lot of people. Her videos now have over 12 million views combined.
Weronika confirmed she's 100% OK and even responded in the comments section of one of her videos to reassure people the experience wasn't as brutal as some were making it out to be.
"Guys, it’s obviously about stitches ripping on the plane. OBVIOUSLY MY BRAINS DIDN’T BLOW OUT," she wrote. "I wouldn’t be making TikToks would I?! I’d be in hospital if I was even alive. Use common sense."
If you're wondering how long it's advised to wait to fly after you've had cosmetic surgery, experts say that varies.
On his website, facial plastic surgeon Dr. Andres Bustillo says the wait time to fly is based on the procedure you have.
Some surgeries like a face lift require a two-week to two-month wait before getting on a plane. However, other procedures like a nose job wouldn't require restrictions. A risk of flying soon after surgery includes getting a blood clot which could lead to a heart attack or stroke.