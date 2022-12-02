5 Shocking Ways Ohio Is Better Than Texas, According To A Texan Who Often Visits
Texans often think everything is bigger and better in Texas and, as someone born and raised there, I'm inclined to agree. However, I've spent nearly every year of my life visiting family in Ohio, and the Buckeye State shockingly outshines the Lone Star State in a few categories.
Though Texas has massive, record-winning roadside attractions and plenty of yummy eateries, Ohio has homegrown establishments that are neck-and-neck with my beloved hometown.
So, I compiled a list of a few things I find to be just that much better in the Midwestern area than in my very prideful Southern state.
The fast food restaurants are delicious.
My fellow Texans may kill me for this, as many are fierce defenders of Whataburger, but I heartily disagree. The fast food options in Ohio are far better than those in Texas.
There's something I find so charming about these drive-in burger joints with cheery carhops serving you scrumptious fast food from your car window.
There's a localized "mom and pop" feel to their drive-thru eateries, like Swenson's, that a Sonic Drive-In just doesn't have. Oh, and you can find one in nearly every corner of the state.
The weather has seasons.
The four seasons are actually experienced here.
Summers are bearable in Ohio, unlike the 20+ summers I've spent in Texas with blazing 90-100 degree temperatures. The dog days of the season are mild and breezy in the Buckeye State.
Ohio during the Fall also brings gorgeous foliage that I very rarely get to witness...and it snows in the winter!
They have the best ice cream shops.
The soft-serve ice cream offered in locally owned Ohio shops is hands-down the most velvety smooth creation I've ever had.
My mom and I have had a yearslong attempt to find something similar in Texas, but have given up since every soft-serve creamery down South literally tastes like gritty sand mixed with milk.
Can any food experts explain why?
It's not flat.
Where I live in Southeast Texas, it is simply flat AF.
Aside from visiting the Texas Hill Country or taking a camping trip to the national parks out West, there's not much elevation easily accessible.
I always enjoy the simplicity of riding down the long hilly roads of rural Ohio that weave up and down through expansive farmlands. As a passenger, it can lull me to sleep like a baby in a rocker.
The quickest way for me to experience some form of altitude in Houston is by driving over the terrifyingly high Fred Hartman bridge on a road trip.
There are cozy diner options.
You can find a warm meal from Bob Evans at every highway exit throughout OH, it seems. Real OGs remember when Friendly's was also another yummy similar diner option.
The streets of Ohio are lush with different establishments like these as opposed to the Lone Star State, which is rampant with boring IHOP restaurants and sub-par fast food.
I suppose the Bob Evans frozen meals from H-E-B will have to do until I can get back.
