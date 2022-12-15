This 'Random' US City Is The Best Layover Stop According To A Flight Attendant & Here's Why
Layovers are a harsh reality of traveling and plane crews experience them the most out of anyone.
A flight attendant for American Airlines, Noelle Cors, shared one of the best cities in the U.S. to be stuck in while waiting for your next boarding time, and, as she says, it's totally "random" and "lowkey."
In a TikTok with over one million views, the airline steward revealed that it's Omaha, NE, and it is one of her favorite places to explore.
"Most of you have probably heard of this town before and you've probably had no desire to ever go there," she says in the clip, "but I'm here for 30 hours and I couldn't be more excited."
Smack dab in the middle of the American midwest is Nebraska's most populated city with 487,300 citizens in 2021, according to the United States Census Bureau.
The metropolitan boasts an array of various tourist stops like the world's largest indoor desert and rainforest at the famous Henry Doorly Zoo.
However, one area that does it for Cors is the "super cute" downtown that offers many delicious restaurants, a historical neighborhood with cobblestone streets, and an overall laid-back vibe.
Some users are unsure of visiting the midwest town, despite the flight attendant's praises of how great it is. One user commented on the video as if someone was forcing Cors to suggest the Nebraska city.
"Blink twice if you’re being forced to make this hostage video," they joked.
Nevertheless, plenty of other users agree with Cors' love for Cornhusker State's popular metro.
"I moved here from California 6 years ago and love it here," another account replied.
No matter where you stand with your feelings about Omaha, Cors had been waiting for this moment since 2018 and she will be going to the restaurant she's been dreaming of dining at ever since her last visit.
