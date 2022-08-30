A Woman Moved To The US From Russia & She Thinks Ohio Is Prettier And Better Than Florida
She roasted the Sunshine State and TikTok agrees.
A Slavic woman who now lives in the United States often shares her thoughts on life in her new country via her popular TikTok account @lena_baikovacole.
Elena Cole, who moved from St. Petersburg, Russia, now lives in Ohio, and she thinks that the state is prettier and better than the sunny state of Florida.
"I lived in Central Florida for five years and it was okay," Cole said in a recent video noting that she then had to move to the Midwest because her husband got a job.
@lena_baikovacole
Replying to @Kathryn i moved here cause my husband got a job in ohio #ohiocheck #ohioisforlovers #cincinnati
Cole has previously gone viral for describing the conditions of Russian schools compared to American schools with a touch of humor, and other experiences as a child living in the Northern Asian country.
In the said video posted last week, which was all about how much she loves Ohio, she mentions how beautiful the smaller suburban cities there are.
"Before I came to the U.S. I used to play Sims computer games and small towns of Ohio kinda give me the same vibe as those sims cities — so cute!" Cole noted.
The TikToker goes on to appreciate the four seasons like the mild spring season in Ohio; whereas she said it was always hot in Florida and experienced no seasons there.
She further dragged the Southern state's beloved grocery store, Publix, saying that while they have good fried chicken, it doesn't compare to the Ohio-based Jungle Jim's International Food Market.
The latter grocery store has two jungle-themed locations with massive areas offering international goods, event centers, and fun activities.
@livemoretv
Replying to @baconbits256 @jungle jim’s is the coolest grocery store of all time! #fyp #foryoupage #cincinnati #cincy #ohio #ohiocheck #junglejims #viral #travel #placestovisit #LiveMoreTv
Many TikTok commenters are agreeing with her statements, and the current 888 comments show nearly no mentions of disagreement.
"I just moved to Ohio from central Florida a year ago! I totally agree with everything 🙌" one user wrote.
Other Ohioans themselves say the video made them feel pride for their home state.
"I've lived in Ohio all my life and I've always hated it - this helps 🥺👍" another commenter said.
Despite her roasting the Everglades state, Internet users were nevertheless happy to see positivity surrounding moving to the Midwest.
