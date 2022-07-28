Thousands Of People Moved To Florida Just Before COVID Hit & They Came From These 15 States

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Miami, Florida.

Miami, Florida.

Ashley Satanosky | Unsplash

With its beaches and great weather all year round, the Sunshine State seems like a great place to move to.

Despite being the least affordable state to live in now, Florida is at the top of the list of many Americans looking for a new place to call home.

To learn more about the U.S. population relocating to the Southerneast, Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Florida using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Florida in 2019, just before COVID-19 hit.

#15. Maryland

- Moved from Maryland to Florida in 2019: 14,831
--- 2.5% of new residents that moved from another state
--- #4 most common destination from Maryland
- Moved from Florida to Maryland in 2019: 7,766
--- #19 most common destination from Florida

#14. Alabama

- Moved from Alabama to Florida in 2019: 15,153
--- 2.5% of new residents that moved from another state
--- #1 most common destination from Alabama
- Moved from Florida to Alabama in 2019: 15,519
--- #10 most common destination from Florida

#13. Massachusetts

- Moved from Massachusetts to Florida in 2019: 17,056
--- 2.8% of new residents that moved from another state
--- #3 most common destination from Massachusetts
- Moved from Florida to Massachusetts in 2019: 10,360
--- #16 most common destination from Florida

#12. Indiana

- Moved from Indiana to Florida in 2019: 18,175
--- 3.0% of new residents that moved from another state
--- #1 most common destination from Indiana
- Moved from Florida to Indiana in 2019: 11,926
--- #15 most common destination from Florida

#11. Michigan

- Moved from Michigan to Florida in 2019: 21,668
--- 3.6% of new residents that moved from another state
--- #1 most common destination from Michigan
- Moved from Florida to Michigan in 2019: 9,941
--- #17 most common destination from Florida

#10. Illinois

- Moved from Illinois to Florida in 2019: 24,425
--- 4.1% of new residents that moved from another state
--- #2 most common destination from Illinois
- Moved from Florida to Illinois in 2019: 14,534
--- #11 most common destination from Florida

#9. Virginia

- Moved from Virginia to Florida in 2019: 26,031
--- 4.3% of new residents that moved from another state
--- #2 most common destination from Virginia
- Moved from Florida to Virginia in 2019: 21,432
--- #6 most common destination from Florida

#8. Texas

- Moved from Texas to Florida in 2019: 26,174
--- 4.4% of new residents that moved from another state
--- #4 most common destination from Texas
- Moved from Florida to Texas in 2019: 41,238
--- #2 most common destination from Florida

#7. North Carolina

- Moved from North Carolina to Florida in 2019: 28,207
--- 4.7% of new residents that moved from another state
--- #2 most common destination from North Carolina
- Moved from Florida to North Carolina in 2019: 30,032
--- #3 most common destination from Florida

#6. New Jersey

- Moved from New Jersey to Florida in 2019: 28,222
--- 4.7% of new residents that moved from another state
--- #3 most common destination from New Jersey
- Moved from Florida to New Jersey in 2019: 12,032
--- #14 most common destination from Florida

#5. California

- Moved from California to Florida in 2019: 28,628
--- 4.8% of new residents that moved from another state
--- #7 most common destination from California
- Moved from Florida to California in 2019: 22,692
--- #4 most common destination from Florida

#4. Ohio

- Moved from Ohio to Florida in 2019: 30,335
--- 5.0% of new residents that moved from another state
--- #1 most common destination from Ohio
- Moved from Florida to Ohio in 2019: 16,590
--- #9 most common destination from Florida

#3. Pennsylvania

- Moved from Pennsylvania to Florida in 2019: 34,965
--- 5.8% of new residents that moved from another state
--- #1 most common destination from Pennsylvania
- Moved from Florida to Pennsylvania in 2019: 19,629
--- #7 most common destination from Florida

#2. Georgia

- Moved from Georgia to Florida in 2019: 49,681
--- 8.3% of new residents that moved from another state
--- #1 most common destination from Georgia
- Moved from Florida to Georgia in 2019: 46,235
--- #1 most common destination from Florida

#1. New York

- Moved from New York to Florida in 2019: 57,488
--- 9.6% of new residents that moved from another state
--- #2 most common destination from New York
- Moved from Florida to New York in 2019: 18,976
--- #8 most common destination from Florida

