This Ohio Town Tucked In The Hills Has A Breathtaking Vineyard & A Yearly Flower Festival
Lesser known, hidden gem small towns can sometimes make for the best trips.
One of those towns exists right outside of Akron, OH, and it's totally worth the visit for its stunning views of the surrounding rolling hills, a charming little local winery, and even its own flower festival.
The quaint city of Barberton, OH is a fun day visit for wine enthusiasts, flower lovers, and families alike because there's something for everyone here.
You can take a trip to Barberton's charming downtown area with adorable buildings, housing local shops, restaurants, and a unique vintage-looking movie theatre, giving the street a 1930s vibe.
If you enjoy flowers, particularly mums, then you might want to plan your visit around the annual mum festival in September, where about 17,000 chrysanthemums will fill Lake Anna Park with a sea of vibrant colors.
The town's park surrounds a gorgeous lake with trails lined with whimsical-looking trees, gazebos, and benches like it's Ohio's version of Central Park, so even if the famous flower fest isn't taking place, it's worth the stop.
Now, if the adults are looking to add more excitement to their day trip, just about 10 minutes up the road on a scenic drive through the Buckeye State hills is the Winery at Wolf Creek in Norton, OH.
Here, you can taste local wine flights, munch on cheese plates, and meet farm animals, all while overlooking the absolutely striking vineyard settled off the Barberton Reservoir.
It's so charmingly rustic that you just might feel like you've escaped to Napa Valley, CA, on accident.
