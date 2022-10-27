I Found Jeffrey Dahmer In My Mom's Ohio High School Yearbook & The Internet Is Shocked (PHOTOS)
They lived 5 minutes apart in the 70s. 😳
All the talk about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer following the Netflix series recently reminded me that my mom, indeed, went to high school with him.
So — of course — the next time I visited my parents’ house, I immediately scoured my mom’s 1978 Revere High School yearbook,and, sure enough, I found Dahmer’s school photo there.
After finding the picture, I innocently posted about it in my measly little TikTok account I regularly use to quietly doomscroll, but gone are the days of my beloved social media anonymity.
Seemingly quite appalled to learn about the serial killer's ties to Ohio, my video erupted with over 10 million views and one million likes within the first three days of being posted.
I literally can't open my app without seeing thousands of "oHIoOOoo???!?!?!?" comments made by shocked people, so I decided it's time to set the record straight on Dahmer's time in the Buckeye state.
What is Dahmer famous for?
If you aren't familiar with the gruesome tale, the RHS alumni is a notorious convicted serial murderer and sex offender.
Throughout the 1980s and into the early 90s, he carried out horrifically brutal killings of 17 different male victims, with all but one taking place in Wisconsin, the Biography website states.
That’s correct! His first attack occurred just after his graduation in the small Ohio town of Bath, where my mom grew up.
In 1992, though, Dahmer was sentenced to a swath of life imprisonment sentences to serve in the Badger state. He only made it two years before another inmate bludgeoned him to death.
Where did Jeffrey Dahmer live?
Jeffrey Dahmer's childhood home in Bath Township, OH.
Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
Dahmer was born in Wisconsin, but his family moved to 4480 West Bath Road in Bath Township, OH in 1968.
He even committed his first homicide within the walls of this Ohio home five minutes down the street from where my family lived.
Long before the infamous horrors around Milwaukee in the 80s, Dahmer notably started "mutilating" living things, like small animals, while tucked away in the woodlands of his family's home in Summit county.
As my viral post says, the house on West Bath road still stands today, so I even have my own snapshot.
Where is Jeffrey Dahmer's high school?
Jeffrey Dahmer blurred out in the NHS photo in the yearbook.
Brittany Cristiano | Narcity
Dahmer attended Revere High School, which is located in a small, unsuspecting suburb outside of Akron, OH.
My mother never interacted with the killer, or ever knew about him while they attended RHS in 1978. After all, she was a freshman, and he was an awkward, class clown senior who would pull pranks, according to a former classmate in the series Jeffrey Dahmer: Mind of a Monster.
That includes the infamous National Honor Society photo he snuck in, which resulted in his face being blurred out and can be found in the Revere High School 1978 yearbook today.