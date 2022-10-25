A Texas Pizzeria Is Getting Slammed For A Jeffrey Dahmer-Themed Pie & Here’s Their Response
The joke was in "bad taste."
Netflix's Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Storyhas become very well-known since its release this year. The serial killer's recent popularity reached a local pizzeria in the city of Lubbock, TX, which is now facing internet backlash after the eatery displayed a Jeffrey Dahmer-inspired pizza inside their installations.
Capital Pizza’s decoration has drawn quite the attention as the dish looks anything but yummy, and it’s also adorned with a sign that reads "Jeffery Dahmer Special." The unique ingredients form a dark-colored pie topped with what looks like blood-stained ramen accompanied by some human body parts that look like eyes and fingers.
Social media users have taken their Twitter and Instagram accounts to comment against this food joke, which many find not funny at all.
\u201cThere\u2019s a pizza place in Texas that now has \u201cThe Jeffrey Dahmer Special\u201d that literally looks so f*cking disgusting\u2026whatever you\u2019re picturing- I promise you this is worse \ud83d\ude43 \n\nJust further proof that there are some really twisted ass ppl in this world\u2026\u201d— V I C K Y \u26a1\ufe0f (@V I C K Y \u26a1\ufe0f) 1666468085
"There’s a pizza place in Texas that now has 'The Jeffrey Dahmer Special' that literally looks so f*cking disgusting…whatever you’re picturing - I promise you this is worse," an Atlanta Twitter user wrote.
Although the restaurant’s official Instagram profile doesn’t have any posts related to this serial killer-inspired pizza, many users have been sharing their opinions about the controversial joke on the place’s regular food photos.
Comments on one of Capital Pizza's Instagram posts.@capitalpizzalbk | Instagram
"So being insensitive to those who lost their lives is what people do all in the name of 'Fun'….Disrespectful that you celebrate a murderer openly, Disgusting," a commentator wrote on an IG publication.
Some others even created their own posts asking their followers’ points of view.
"Texas restaurant Capital pizza is facing backlash from the #jefferydahmers 🍕! Do you think they went too far? Is this tasteless or nah?" wrote digital creator Pam G in her Instagram.
Capital Pizza representatives told Narcity the dish is actually made from styrofoam. They say they’ve had this pizza prop for years now.
"It is not 'real' pizza. It was a decoration and a girl, in very bad taste, added the sign in an attempt to be funny," restaurant members told Narcity.
The restaurant members confirmed they are taking full responsibility for the employee’s actions as, according to Capital Pizza, she didn’t see what the joke may have caused.