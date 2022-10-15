Netflix’s 'Dahmer' Turned California Into Milwaukee & You Can Visit These Filming Locations
The series wasn't actually filmed in the Midwest.
Netflix's Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has captivated audiences across the globe. The show, starring actors Evan Peters and Molly Ringwald, tells the chilling story of the infamous serial killer's life in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
But despite where the actual crimes occurred, most of the new series was filmed in the Golden State, not Wisconsin, and you can even pay a visit to some of the show's filming locations.
Where was Dahmer filmed?
Dahmer was filmed in Southern California. The majority of the production took place in Los Angeles County. The towns of San Pedro, Pomona, and Altadena, CA were all featured in the series.
They also used Long Beach, CA to represent the beaches in Miami.
Where are the Dahmer filming locations?
A few popular filming locations from the series can still be visited today.
The liquor store where Dahmer is seen leaving with six packs of beer is actually a convenience store called Art's Market, located at 701 N Gibbs St., Pomona, CA.
Pomona City Hall is also featured in the show and can be visited at 505 S Garey Ave., Pomona, CA.
On the other hand, private residences and high schools around Los Angeles County were also used to portray the Midwestern neighborhoods.
The building that represented Dahmer's apartment in the show can also be found in the area.
Scenes at, what simulated, the Bath Nature Preserve, located in Dahmer's hometown of Bath, Ohio, were actually filmed at Hahamongna Watershed Park in Pasadena, CA, according to IMDB.
Netflix's production crews effectively transformed these sunny California destinations to represent the chilling sites of Dahmer's horrific crimes.
You can stream the show Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story now on Netflix.