These Iconic 'Hunger Games' Filming Locations Actually Exist In North Carolina
Most are free to visit!
The movie and book series The Hunger Games fueled many people's adolescent days, and the recent "renaissance" among millennials and Gen-Z TikTokers is proof of it. Little do some know that the first part of the franchise in 2012 was entirely filmed in North Carolina.
Cast members like Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth were on set at different iconic spots in the state that resembled "District 12" and the "Arena."
There were seven Hunger Games filming locations in the Tar Heel state that are all free to visit, so you can pretend you're actually in the fictional realm of "Panem" and you've just volunteered as tribute:
Henry River Mill Village
Price: $18
Address: 4255 Henry River Rd., Hickory, NC 28602
Why You Need To Go: This abandoned textile town served as District 12, which was home to Lawrence's character, Katniss Everdeen, and Hutcherson's character, Peeta Mellark.
Fans can visit the dreary-looking set, but you must book a tour, which happens on limited dates. It's free for kids up to 17 years old and $18 a person for those 18 and older.
DuPont State Recreational Forest
Price: Free
Address: Staton Rd., Cedar Mountain, NC 28718
Why You Need To Go: There are many trails, waterfalls, and wooded forests throughout this area, so it makes sense that a couple of different scenes were shot at locations inside the park.
After all, The Hunger Games is full of scenes that took place in leafy-green wooded areas, much like the Arena scenes that were mostly filmed inside that state forest.
Charlotte Convention Center
Price: Free
Address: 501 S. College St., Charlotte, NC
Why You Need To Go: The chariot entrances of the Tributes is one of Hunger Games' most iconic scenes in the entire series.
However, as grandiose and over the top as the scene might have looked on camera, it was only filmed over at the Charlotte Convention Center.
Triple Falls
Price: Free
Address: Staton Rd., Cedar Mountain, NC 28718
Why You Need To Go: Another spot located inside DuPont State Recreational Forest is Triple Falls. It might jog your memory as that's where Katniss finds Peeta camouflaged in rocks.
There are a couple of super easy, very short hiking trails you must take to get there, but other than that it's absolutely free to visit.
Bridal Veil Falls
Price: Free
Address: Staton Rd., Cedar Mountain, NC 28718
Why You Need To Go: Located inside DuPont Forest as well, this waterfall and pool area is where Katniss went to escape the firestorm.
You can even act out the scene and take a dip in these magical falls once you've walked the easy hike to get there.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2020.
