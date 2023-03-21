This Charming Ohio City Has Colorful Hiking Trails With Natural Springs & It's A Hidden Gem
There's a small town in Ohio known for its charming character, free-spirited lifestyle and breathtaking hikes...oh, yeah, and the famous comedian Dave Chappelle lives there.
Yellow Springs consists of only 3,570 people, as listed by the Census Reporter in 2021. Though quaint, this colorful town sees many visitors for its scenic trails and walks downtown to their local mom-and-pop stores.
One of their most popular trails is in the Glen Helen Nature Preserve. The route to walk is over 20 miles, with plenty of scenic destinations to stop by. Tourists and locals walk this serene trail and pass by stunning cascading waterfalls, the grotto and its namesake — the yellow spring.
The mineral water falls over burnt orange rocks into a small pond, and the most magical time to see it is during the fall when the leaves change colors and paint the trail yellow.
The vibrant colors will have you in awe as you pass by the preserve's wildlife and even head toward the education center to learn more about the historical natural springs.
Many people record themselves drinking out of the natural spring, but, be forewarned, Glen Helen's official website says to "drink at your own risk," and that it can "pose a risk to your health."
But the vibrance doesn't end at the trail. The downtown area of Yellow Springs is like stepping into the '70s. The place is covered in art, bookstores and pastel-painted buildings.
The area is best known for its locally owned stores that have been around for years, like Haha Pizza.
Also, the iconic Dave Chappelle is from the area and still lives there. According to locals in a TikTok video's comment section about Yellow Springs, he walks around without a security guard and is overall a "chill" guy.
Hikes, a retro-downtown and celebrities, oh my! Yellow Springs is looking like a great day or weekend trip.
