This California Hike Takes You To A Rock That Looks Like A Potato Chip With A Birdseye View
California is known for its gorgeous beaches and popular U.S.A. landmarks. Its mountainous terrain allows for the best hikes in The Golden State that give you incredible birdseye views of different cities, such as Potato Chip Rock in San Diego.
The destination got its name because, well, it looks like there is a hanging potato chip off the very top of the geological formation. It isn't as thin as the food item, though. Many people sit on the very edge and stand on it, as well, since it is sturdy enough.
The formation is over 2,000 feet high giving you stunning views of the Pacific waterways, according to AllTrails.
This Southern California trek is about an eight-mile round trip, as reported by Tripadvisor, which takes around four hours to complete. It is a lot of uphill walking, so it is considered to be moderately challenging but the end results are far worth the extra workout!
As seen on countless TikTok videos from those who visited, it is a pretty popular Instagram background, so it stays busy throughout the day.
The trail is open year-round and if you're an early morning riser, you can even go just before the sun rises and see the twinkling stars paint the night sky. The early morning is also recommended to beat the crowds.
It's located at Lake Poway and the trailhead is very exposed to the sun, so it's important to wear protective coverings and sunscreen as well as bring extra water.
It's free parking on weekdays, but $10 on weekends and holidays for non-Poway residents.
Potato Chip Rock
Price: $10 to park for non-Poway residents on weekends and holidays.
Address: Ramona, CA
Why You Need To Go: You can hike to the top of the trailhead and take an awesome picture of a rock formation that looks like a potato chip. once you're at the top, you can check out the amazing birdseye view of the Pacific down below.
