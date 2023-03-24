This Small Town In Wyoming Is Home To Iconic National Parks With Spectacular Views Year Round
It's one of the most incredible places to go skiing in the U.S.
There's a small town in Wyoming that has vast stretches of scenic mountains, glassy lakes and incredible ranches. In the wintertime to early spring, it turns into a skiing wonderland. It's truly a photographer's paradise, a hiker's dream and a thrill-seeker's greatest adventure.
Jackson Hole, WY has become a well-known picturesque vacation destination in the upper mid-west but is also popular for being home to Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park.
Here, year-round nature lovers can enjoy what Mother Earth has to offer. Seasonally, it is one of the best skiing and snowboarding resorts in the U.S.
It's also a hot spot for hikers or even those who want to feel like they've stepped into an old western. In fact, the town's Chamber of Commerce calls the area "The Last Of The Old West."
It's also perfect for those trying to get a natural background for an iconic Instagram photo...no green screen necessary!
Many visitors enjoy going to Yellowstone National Park and checking out the massive bison casually walking by the roads, or viewing the striking mountainous views at Grand Teton National Park and seeing moose casually taking a stroll.
You can take boat tours through Grand Teton, go dog-sledding when the town transforms into a white wonderland and even hop on an aerial tram or gondola and "fly" over the whole city.
When you need a cold one after a long day of exploring, you can dine at Jackson Hole's local watering hole, The Million Dollar Cowboy Bar. Its interior is like a saloon, complete with live music and horse saddles as bar seats.
This Wyoming city is sure to rejuvenate your senses, help you get in touch with the environment..and besides, the natural views will leave you speechless.
