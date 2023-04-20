This State Has The Best Camping In The US & There Are Free Campsites In Majestic Mountains
The views are absolutely picturesque here! 🏕
Summertime is near, and if camping is your favorite past-time during the warm season, you might wonder where the best states for a campout are.
A recent study ranked all 50 states to find which places have the best camping experiences based on several factors, including the amount of free or paid-for campsites, the gorgeous hiking trails, and the least amount of National Park deaths.
Data experts at Adventures on the Rock found Wyoming to be the best state for camping, beating out other popular outdoor adventure areas like Montana (No. 2) and New Mexico (No.3).
The Cowboy State topped the charts based entirely on its high volume of RV parks (26) and paid or free campsites you can find all over the 97,063 square mile state.
One of Wyoming's 118 paid campsites Mammoth Campground in Yellowstone National Park, recently made Country Living's best 15 campsites in the United States that are "worth a road trip." With that said, you know the state must offer some impeccable camping.
If you don't want to pay Yellowstone's $25 nightly fee, there are about 45 free places to pitch a tent in dispersed locations around Wyoming that still offer campers stunning views of the Rockies or the Tetons.
It would be hard to grow bored of the tranquil beauty contained in Wyoming. This place has lots of recreational adventures, like the 350 hiking trails per 100,000 Wyomingites.
If a gorgeous hike is elemental to your camping, you might also like visiting second-place-ranked Montana since Adventures on the Rock says it has the highest number of hiking trails per 100K citizens with 418 trails.
Other states that ranked in the top 10 for best camping include Idaho (No. 4), Vermont (No. 5), South Dakota (No. 6), Utah (No.7), New Hampshire (No. 8), Colorado (No. 9), and North Dakota (No. 10).
Are you an avid camper you disagree with the rankings? Let us know your favorite U.S. campsite in the comment section!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.