You Can Go Beach Camping At This Florida State Park & Wake Up To Incredible Underwater Ruins
Just wait until you see the sunsets. 🌅
Florida's ocean blues makes beach camping a popular attraction amongst tourists and locals alike. Waking up to gorgeous clear waters and a breathtaking sunrise sounds like a dream that you can absolutely make a reality.
Just off Tampa's coast is Fort De Soto State Park with incredible ruins that are sunken in the sand. It's a stunning sight to see the sea wash ashore and glisten around the Sunshine State's historical landmark.
Camp goers on TripAdvisor have called this area a "hidden gem", and it's probably because the campgrounds are just two minutes from the beach!
Reservations can be made up to six months in advance, but if you're a Pinellas County resident, you can book it seven months ahead.
You can only book for a maximum of 14 nights unless you're booking from May-December and you might be allowed to extend your stay.
There are 236 family campgrounds to choose from where you can grill, eat at the picnic tables and even visit the store nearby. Some areas are even dog-friendly so you won't have to leave your four-legged friends at home.
You have access to the lakeside, as well, where you can kayak, paddle board and even see wildlife like manatees.
This state park is gorgeous from sun up to sun down, when the skies are colored with pink and orange hues that will have you begging to come back to visit.
The campgrounds are tucked away in a woodsy area so you get the best of both worlds all in one spot.
Tents, vans, pop-up campers, and trailers under 16 feet are allowed. Prices vary depending on where you stay.
Fort De Soto State Park Campgrounds
Price: $33.50-42.50
Address: 3500 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL 33715
Why You Need To Go: You can camp out on the beach near gorgeous sunken ruins and even do water sports in the lake. The sunsets are picture-perfect and it's an experience that will create beautiful memories.
