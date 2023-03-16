You Can Go Beach Camping At These 7 Florida Clear Water Shores & Wake Up To Dreamy Sunrises
The sound of waves in the morning is the perfect wake up call. 🌊
Aside from sunbathing and sinking your toes in the sand, you can go beach camping along one of Florida's many shorelines and wake up to incredible sunrises. It's like listening to ocean sounds before bed, except in real life.
From the South to the North of the state, there are so many places where you can set up a tent or even an RV, grill some burgers, eat some snacks and enjoy your company.
Luckily, Florida is generally hot year-round, and on the foothills of Spring, now is the perfect time to find a clear water turquoise stretch to switch up your quick visit for a unique overnight stay.
We compiled a list of popular and quiet spots to go to, so you can find the one that meets your needs.
Peanut Island
Price: $31.64/night
Address: West Palm Beach, FL
Why You Need To Go: Peanut Island in West Palm Beach has translucent waters where you can see the marine life, go snorkeling and even head to the sandbar where you can fish and enjoy an adult beverage. Since the sandbar is not considered a part of the island, alcoholic beverages are permitted there.
You can wake up to a palm tree paradise and listen to the waves crash along the rocks.
Fort De Soto State Park
@_asipoftee_
Looking for the best place to camp in Florida? 🏝🚐🏕 Fort de Soto Park in Tierra Verde is incredible and is located right next to the beach! 🌊 The park has over 200 campsites, but they sell out quickly so be sure to plan in advance! The campsites are perfect for tents, campers, vans and RVs and are each equipped with a grill and table. 🪵 I was really surprised by how much there is do within the park to where you really don't have to leave the property unless you want to! 🛶🚴🏾♀️@visitspc #LetsShineSPC #ad
Price: $33.50-42.50
Address: 3500 Pinellas Bayway South, Tierra Verde, FL
Why You Need To Go: The sunsets at this state park paint the sky hues of orange for a breathtaking view. The area is well known for its sunken ruins, where you can get a glimpse of history.
There are bathroom facilities and even a playground for the kids if you make it a family-friendly event.
Topsail Hill Preserve State Park
@wherewillwegonext
Why Topsail Hill Preserve is our favorite @Florida State Parks #florida #floridastateparks #rv #rving #topsailhillpreservestatepark #beach #beachcamping #campground
Price per night: $24+/night, $6.70 reservation fee
Address: 7525 W. County Hwy. 30A, Santa Rosa Beach, FL
Why You Need To Go: The park has sand dunes that look like sails next to the blue ocean waters, with a variety of flora and fauna dotting the landscape. It's located along a strip of quaint beach towns that feel like you took a trip to Europe without a plane ride.
The campsites allow you to have some privacy and you can even ride a tram that will take you straight to the beach.
Fort Clinch State Park
Price: $26/night
Address: 2601 Atlantic Ave., Fernandina Beach, FL
Why You Need To Go: You can for shark teeth on the ocean shore, hike on the Willow Pond Nature Trail and explore the abandoned Union Army Civil War fortress from the 1800s.
Gorgeous aqua blues border the land that makes what might have been once an area ready for war, now a relaxing place to visit.
John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park
Price: $36/night
Address: 102601 Overseas Hwy., Key Largo, FL
Why You Need To Go: During your visit, you can go on glass-bottom boat tours as well as snorkel and scuba diving tours to check out the beautiful coral reefs.
It's right by the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, and there's also a visitors center nearby. You can check out the sea life and almost feel like you're a part of it all as you wake up with the fish!
Bahia Honda State Park
@heathershikesadvantures
The BEST campsite I've car camped in so far!! Check out the spot I scored at Bahia Honda State Park in the Florida Keys! #carcamping #minivancamper #nobuild #solofemaletraveler #soloadventures #floridakeys #tropicalparadise
Price: $36+
Address: 36850 Overseas Hwy., Big Pine Key, FL
Why You Need To Go: The beach offers stunning views of a bridge that makes for some awesome photos. Snorkeling tours will give you the chance to dive deep into the stuff that the Florida Keys are really made of.
Since the island's location is far from city lights, stargazing may give you a view of the sky that you've never seen before. There are also three different campsites and boat slips to choose from.
Henderson Beach State Park
Price: $30/night, $6.70 reservation fee, $7 utility fee per night
Address: 17000 Emerald Coast Pkwy., Destin, FL
Why You Need To Go: Henderson Beach State Park is a long stretch of stunning private clear water shorelines and there is so much to offer on the campgrounds, as well.
You have to pay a nightly utility fee that includes water, electricity and sewer, and you must book sometimes as far as 11 months in advance, according to the park's website, since spots fill up fast.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on March 16, 2020.
