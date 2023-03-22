These 6 US Cities Were Voted Among The Best To Visit Worldwide & Some Might Surprise You
Have you ever traveled to any of these places?
The summer season is upon us, which means it's time to plan all the travel destinations you want to check off your bucket list in 2023.
To help out, TIME Magazinereleased its annual "world's greatest places" to visit list, and six cities in the United States actually made the coveted list of 50 destinations worldwide.
The destinations were picked by international travel experts who suggested famously breathtaking spots all over the world, like romantic Naples, Italy, or the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia.
The TIME mag experts also suggested famous American spots like the nation's capitol in Washington, D.C., the cool desert town of Tucson, AZ, or the striking nature views in California's Yosemite National Park.
However, travel experts also suggested some lesser-known hidden gem spots that might actually surprise you to see among a list of such famous destinations.
One Florida city made it to the list, and no, it's not even the state's tourist hub Miami, as many would expect. TIME thinks Tampa, FL is the spot most worthy of your travel list for a quick waterfront weekend getaway with a fun downtown area to explore.
A small town tucked away in the gorgeous Rocky Mountains is also on the list. Bozeman, MT, is a magical wild west escape with so many outdoor activities offered, like hikes and endless scenic views.
Lastly, wine lovers might enjoy the last US spot on the list the most. Oregon's dreamy Willamette Valley has been dubbed the nation's "Next Napa Valley" by TIME this year, and thus they think it's one of the greatest places to visit in the entire world.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.