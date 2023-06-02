These Are The 10 Best US Cities In 2023 & Things You Don't Want To Miss In Each
Get planning a trip to these spots ASAP! ✈️
The U.S. is known for having hundreds of impressive cities but if you're struggling to nail down your future travel plans, this new report of America’s top cities is worth taking a look at.
America's best 100 cities in 2023 have been ranked by Resonance Consultancy. So many factors were included in the ranking such as walkability, biking, sights and landmarks, culture and how prosperous each city is.
From tourist hot spots, brand new hotels and impressive culinary scenes, 10 cities came out on top and should definitely make it onto your travel bucket list.
Whether you're looking to move to a new city, or you're just looking to plan a vacation, here is a list of the top 10 cities in America and the things you should definitely check out when you're there.
New York
Why You Should Go: Topping the list of America's best cities is a classic — New York City. The Big Apple is a hotspot for tourists with huge attractions such as heading up to the top of the Empire State Building or the Top Of The Rock which both offer incredible views over the city.
Music lovers will want to check out the Louis Armstrong House Museum in Queens for a taste of the history of jazz.
A new museum of Broadway has also opened up in Times Square where you can take a peek behind the curtain on some of the city's biggest theatre productions.
Chicago
Why You Should Go: With hundreds of attractions spread across Chicago's 77 neighbourhoods, you'll never be at a loss for things to do. The city is buzzing with so many free summer festivals in its parks including the Millennium Park Summer Music Series with artists including Big Freedia and Kurt Vile set to hit the stage in 2023.
The city is also a hotspot for breweries with around 160 to explore, including the brand new Guinness Open Gate Brewery set to open in summer 2023.
Los Angeles
Why You Should Go: If you're looking for a taste of that beach life, Los Angeles is the place for you.
Fans looking to get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the world's biggest movies and TV shows will be in for a treat. Warner Bros. Studios is hosting a huge 100th Anniversary exhibit including classics like Casablanca, Harry Potter, and Abbott Elementary.
L.A. is also home to an impressive list of restaurants and bars serving cuisine from around the world, from Michelin-starred spots to local street food.
Another highlight is Let’s Go! Disco and Cocktail Club, a 1970s-themed bar which was recently ranked as one of the best bars in America, according to Esquire.
San Francisco
Why You Should Go: Unlike a lot of U.S. cities, San Francisco ranks highly for how accessible it is without a car. The city has 464 miles of bikeways to explore as well as a car-free two-mile stretch on the western shore on weekends.
The city also boasts plenty of outdoor public spaces including the newly opened Salesforce Park, found on the rooftop of the Salesforce Transit Centre and the huge 14-acre Presidio Tunnel Tops. So if you're looking to get a taste of city life with a helping of the great outdoors, San Francisco may just be the place for you.
Washington D.C.
Why You Should Go: Washington D.C. has more going on than politics. The city is home to tons of museums that are well worth checking out including the National Gallery of Art which is hosting a ton of huge exhibits including a Mark Rothko show later this year.
Art lovers will also want to check out the Rubell Museum DC which has hosted over 50 exhibitions over the years in everything from painting, sculpture, photography, video, and installation.
Miami
Why You Should Go: Miami has something for every one with influences from cultures from around the world coming together in one city. As well as having the highest percentage of foreign-born residents in America, the city also hosts huge LGBTQ+ events including Rainbow Spring.
The city was also named as the "Food City Of The Year 2023" by culinary title Bon Appetit so if you're looking to get your hands on some delicious dishes, look no further.
Boston
Why You Should Go: Not only is it known for being home to some of the world's most prestigious universities like Harvard, Boston is also a must-see for tourists. With tons of free walking tours and museums to explore, the city is well worth the vist.
Many new hotels are popping up all over the city from the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport to the hotly-anticipated Raffles Boston Back Bay Hotel which is set to include a spa, pool and a rooftop garden terrace with views over the city.
Seattle
Why You Should Go: For those wanting to experience the Pacific Northwest, look no further than Seattle. Surrounded by some of the most beautiful scenery in the country, the city itself is also great for biking and walking.
The city has a lively arts and music scene with huge festivals like Bumbershoot taking place in September.
It's also a great option for sports fans with NHL team the Seattle Kraken set to host the Vegas Golden Knights in the league's Winter Classic in 2024, and the Mariner's hosting the MLB All-Star game in the summer.
Houston
Why You Should Go: While Austin often captures the attention of many travellers heading to Texas, Houston is definitely not a city you should miss out on. It ranked highly for culture with a huge range of festivals to explore from international film festivals to some of the biggest Juneteenth celebrations in the country.
Houston is another foodie hotspot with huge food halls like Railway Heights and POST Houston to check out. The city also has some of the best Mexican cuisine around with spots like Casa Nomad and Urbe.
San Jose
Why You Should Go: While San Jose is a lesser-known as a tourist destination, the huge tech hub still has tons to experience with museums, breweries and bars and restaurants in the city centre and plenty of hikes and outdoor spaces to check out too.
The area is also home to a bunch of wineries so why not grab a glass and take in the stunning views of the valley.