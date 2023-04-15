6 Money-Saving Tips That Came In Clutch When I Was Travelling To The US From Canada
This stuff seriously adds up!
Travelling on a budget can take a fair bit of research: you've got to dig around to find out about the cheap hidden gems worth visiting, the overpriced tourist traps to avoid and the affordable accommodations that won't leave you with bedbugs.
In preparation for a recent trip across the Canadian-U.S. border, I scoured the internet and probed locals for money-saving intel — and it seriously paid off.
Knowledge is power, baby, and I'm happy to share it: here are a few dos and don'ts that'll help you stay within budget on your next American vacation.
Do: get a currency-conversion credit card
National banks might charge you a foreign currency exchange rate of 2.5% whenever you use your Canadian credit card to pay for USD transactions. CIBC offers prepaid travel cards that'll help you save money — they'll ship it to existing customers free of charge, and you can load up to ten currencies at a time.
Definitely check with your bank to see what your options are.
Don't: grocery shop at Target
Maybe I'm just a sucker for their red-and-white branding and adorable mascot, but I thought Target was more of a budget-friendly shop than it turned out to be. The grocery prices here were high when compared to Walmart or even Trader Joe's.
Go to Target if you want a taste of the great American capitalist experience, but my advice would be to skip it if you're going for a grocery run.
Do: travel to a sales tax-free state
Did you know that there are five states in the U.S. that don't have sales tax?
Oregon, Alaska, New Hampshire, Montana and Delaware are sales tax-free states — and they're all within driving distance of various areas in Canada. If you're itching to go on an American road trip without breaking the bank, consider travelling to one of these places to cut your costs.
Don't: check bags
Not all airline tickets include checked baggage in the cost, and even if you do pay to check a bag, there are no guarantees it'll make it to your destination with you.
Swerve the stress and stick to what you can fit in your carry-on and personal item. Wear your bulkier items and layer up on the journey if need be, use packing cubes and Godspeed.
Do: take the bus or train
Though the journey may be lengthier than flying, opting for budget-friendly ground transportation will still get you from point A to point B. Bonus: baggage allowances are usually more generous.
Prices will obviously depend upon which cities you're travelling to and from, but I saved about two hundred bucks on my recent trip from Vancouver to Portland by taking the Amtrak.
Don't: rack up roaming charges
I'm a Fido customer, and for me it costs about $12 per day for a roaming plan in the States. That isn't bad for a short-term fling, but my recent trip to Portland lasted about three weeks. You can do the math there; I wasn't about to drop that kind of cash, so I did some research and found an attractive solution.
Xfinity, a service provider in the U.S., has millions of Wi-Fi hotspots across the country that you can access it even if you aren't a customer. It's $20 for a 30-day pass to unlimited Wi-Fi. You're welcome.
