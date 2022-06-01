7 Travel Tips Every Canadian Needs To Know, According To An Influencer
So you can arrive refreshed and ready for an adventure.
Whether you're jetting off to a sunny island or flying across the province, there's nothing more exciting than a new adventure.
If you're an avid traveller, you probably already know that packing smart is key to having a smooth journey — especially when it comes to in-flight necessities. Between having enough water and a good book to pass the time, you'll want to make sure you've got everything you need.
Narcity caught up with Maheen Shaukat (aka Mae), a travel photographer and influencer who finds herself on a plane every few months. Among all of the points on her in-transit checklist, staying hydrated is at the top.
Because planes can seriously dry you out, always has a bottle of smartwater on hand to avoid feeling parched and groggy postflight. Moisturizers and lip masks are also essential — so she can arrive feeling fresh-faced and ready to start the day when she lands.
From someone who has her on-the-go regime down pat, here's even more travel advice from Mae that every Canadian should consider before taking off on their next trip.
Stay Hydrated
The dry air on planes can feel super dehydrating, so drinking plenty of premium water is important. For Mae, smartwater is her go-to bottled water: "It's distilled, it's alkalized, it's always the best option in every situation.” It also has electrolytes, which help give it that pure, crisp taste.
She also passes on drinks like coffee and alcohol because they leave her feeling less than refreshed in the end, and who wants to feel like that after landing? "There's nothing more hydrating than water, especially the right kind," she emphasizes.
If you plan on being active in your travels, alkaline smartwater is the way to go because it has a higher pH level.
Get Ahead Of Jet Lag
Let's be real — jet lag's no joke. It can be a bummer to spend the first day of your trip feeling exhausted, which is why Mae recommends staying ahead of it. "The moment you board the plane, mentally switch to your destination's timezone." Try to sleep through your flight whenever you're landing in the morning.
For those who have a hard time relaxing on planes, Mae suggests watching movies to help put you to sleep. Load them up on your phone or laptop ahead of time if there won't be an accessible screen to use.
Bring Nutritious Travel Snacks
Depending on the length of your flight, you might want to pack a few extra snacks to avoid feeling peckish in between in-flight meals. Some of Mae’s favourites include dark chocolate, nuts and dried fruits.
If you have a thing for salty snacks, drink lots of vapour-distilled water to keep yourself hydrated. If you didn’t already know, vapour distillation is a filtering method that keeps water as pure as nature intended — so you can feel good about what’s going into your body.
Pamper Yourself
An unconventionally smart way to pass your 10-hour flight is to turn it into a DIY spa day — at least that's what Mae does. "From face and lip masks to an under eye cream," she always carries a pouch packed with tons of travel-friendly moisturizers.
Her favourite thing is her silicone moisturizing socks. All this self-care helps her body feel "more hydrated and plump" overall than when she boards a plane. That's the dream, isn't it?
Dress For Comfort
"My number one rule, with absolutely no exception, is to put comfort first in every way possible. Don’t experiment with outfits, especially shoes," says Mae. "Flying can be extremely tiring and tedious and the last thing you should have to worry about is your feet hurting."
You've got too much exploring to do to feel any discomfort by the time you arrive. Wear something you can relax in, whether it's your fave stylish jumpsuit or some loose, comfy sweats.
Reset When You Land
After finally arriving at her destination, Mae likes to give herself time to reset before diving into the day. Travelling can leave you feeling drained, but doing something that will help you feel revitalized can help.
“Take a shower, plan the day, [and do] anything to feel refreshed and ready to start being adventurous." Rehydrating with PH-balanced water can help you feel more energized and focused while travelling.
Enjoy The Little Moments
It can be easy to obsess over your bucket list and try to do as much as possible when travelling. Mae explains how sometimes a busy itinerary can actually hold you back from basking in the little moments that make your trip memorable.
She recommends stepping away from your devices and to “let yourself explore, no maps, no guides, just walk through the city you're in and be present, with no agenda for the day. It's one of my most exciting ways to see a place, when you have no assumptions about what to expect from the day."
Travel is a great way to learn about the world, see new sights and treat yourself. Before jetting off on your next adventure, make sure you're all prepped for the journey with Mae's suggestions, or tailor your flying regimen to suit your style.
It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement and forget to take care of yourself — so get your rest and stay hydrated with premium, PH-balanced water. This way, you'll be able to make the most of every moment and feel good from takeoff to landing.
