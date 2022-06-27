Celebrate The Canadian Long Weekend & Rehydration Day At These White-Sand Beaches
Stay hydrated, folks!
If you’re dreaming of blue skies, crystal-clear waters and gorgeous beaches, well, join the club. Yes, escaping to a balmy island would be an absolute delight — but don’t book your flights just yet.
You can leave your passport at home this summer because these white-sand beaches are actually in Canada and they’ll transport you to the sunny oasis you’ve been craving.
What better time is there than the long weekend to embark on a summer adventure, right in your own backyard? With Canada Day’s historically hot forecast, it’s only appropriate that Rehydration Day follows the stat holiday on July 2.
Enjoy your sunny days that much more by grabbing your friends, packing your beach bag and hitting the open road to one of these scenic white-sand beaches.
Tribune Bay, British Columbia
Address: St. John's Point Rd., Hornby Island, BC
Why You Need To Go: Practically paradise, Tribune Bay boasts the nickname "Little Hawaii" for its white sandy beaches and aquamarine water.
Steps away from Hornby Island's quaint downtown area, you can hit a unique array of shops after a day of soaking up the sun.
Keep in mind, there isn't any accessible drinking water at the beach — so make sure to pack a few extra bottles before you begin your sun-basking adventure.
Indian Head Cove, Ontario
Address: 469 Cyprus Lake Rd., Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll have to hike half an hour through Bruce Peninsula National Park to reach this scenic inlet, so remember to pack smart and bring everything you need. Don't worry, this beach’s turquoise waters and stunning cliff faces make it well worth the trek.
It's also close to another cool spot in the area called The Grotto, which is a super neat cave with a natural pool of clear blue water.
Basin Head Beach, Prince Edward Island
Address: 318 Basin Head Rd., Souris, PEI
Why You Need To Go: This beautiful spot is known for its white singing sand. That's right, it literally sings.
While that may seem like something out of a fairytale, this unique phenomenon actually comes from high silica content in the sand, which makes it squeak when it's heated by the sun. Cool, huh?
Although this beach is equipped with bathrooms and a canteen, you might want to pack a cooler with refreshing beverages and snacks.
Wasaga Beach, Ontario
Address: 11-22nd St. North, Wasaga Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: As the longest freshwater beach in the world, it's no wonder why this spot is so popular with the locals.
For a white-sand shoreline that stretches as far as the eye can see (14 kilometres!), Wasaga Beach is the ultimate summer destination for many Ontarians. It's also super close to a ton of accessible hiking trails, if you're into that.
Dune Du Sud, Quebec
Address: Îles de la Madeleine, QC
Why You Need To Go: While there are countless beaches to explore on the Madeleine Islands, Dune du Sud beach is peppered with gorgeous red cliffs and caves that are the ideal setting for connecting with nature and friends.
For a little extra fun, plan your trip around the annual sand castle contest, which takes place at another beach nearby called du Havre-Aubert.
Grand Beach, Manitoba
Address: Grand Beach Rd., Grand Marais, MB
Why You Need To Go: With giant dunes and white powdery sand, Grand Beach will transport you to the sunny getaway of your dreams.
While this gorgeous beach is a draw in its own right, you'll also be close to a few popular trails, including Spirit Rock or the Ancient Beach trail. Don't forget to pack all your hiking and hydration essentials.
Carters Beach, NS
Address: 89 Carters Beach Rd., Port Mouton, NS
Why You Need To Go: Considered one of the most beautiful beaches in Nova Scotia, Carters Beach is just two hours away from Halifax. The area is made up of three arched shorelines, which make it feel like three separate beaches.
There aren't any facilities at the beach, so make sure to pack everything you need to make the most of your excursion.
Summer’s finally here, and with it that warm weather everybody’s been craving. The Canada Day long weekend is the perfect time to hit up beaches, connect with friends — and stay hydrated.
It can be easy to get caught up in the heat of the moment (ha-ha), but let Rehydration Day be a reminder to pack your beach bag with a sunhat so that you can soak up the sun from sunrise to sunset.
