You Can Take A Stunning Train From Vancouver To Portland & It's Cheaper Than Flying (PHOTOS)
It's even got a Northwest-themed cafe.
Travelling by train is an easy way to add a little whimsy to your B.C. getaways — and Amtrak's taking that experience to the next level with a new fleet of fancy trains.
You may already be familiar with Amtrak Cascades' 18-stop Pacific Northwest itinerary, which includes stops in Vancouver, Seattle, Portland and more.
A lot of the time, round-trip tickets along the I-5 corridor end up being substantially cheaper than the cost of a round-trip flight to the same destination.
For example, a return flight from Vancouver to Portland in February could set you back more than $500 on Delta,Air Canada or United, whereas the Amtrak total would be closer to $200. Of course, prices fluctuate, but for this particular route, it might be better for your wallet to slow down a little and enjoy a train ride.
It takes about 10 hours and 25 minutes to get from Vancouver Pacific Central Station to the terminal station in Eugene. Travelling from Vancouver to Seattle would take roughly 5 hours, give or take, but you won't have difficulty passing the time if you travel on an upgraded Amtrak train.
Rendering of the upgraded Amtrak Cascades train.Washington State Department of Transportation | Flickr
According to a statement by the Washington State Department of Transportation, Amtrak is upgrading its European-style trainsets, unveiling a new fuel-efficient fleet with a Northwestern theme.
The trains are aptly being manufactured in California, and they'll begin service "once they have been thoroughly inspected, tested and approved."
Amenities will include comfy, ergonomic seats with "large and sturdy tray tables, cushioned headrests, a dedicated water bottle holder and a seatback tablet holder."
If you're able to work from home, you wouldn't have to take time off for your day of travel because the trains have onboard Wi-Fi, individual outlets and USB ports.
Plus, there will be a café car serving up Northwestern bites and sips.
Seats aboard the new Amtrak Cascades train.Washington State Department of Transportation | Flickr
It goes without saying that the scenery along the West Coast is astounding, and the new "state-of-the-art" trains will come fitted with panoramic windows so you can take it all in.
In other words, romanticizing your life will be easier than ever; sip on some California cab sav, cozy up with a good book and soak up the mountain views.
You'll be able to traverse the Pacific Northwest in style on these new-and-improved vessels as of 2026.
For now though, you can still hop on and enjoy the current trains, for a good price!
Amtrak Cascades Trains
Price: Starting at $119 from Vancouver to Eugene per adult.
