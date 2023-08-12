7 Lessons That The Narcity Travel Team Learned The Hard Way So You Don't Have To
Planning a trip? Don't make these mistakes! ✈️
We're nearing the end of summer, and many have experienced at least one chaotic trip at this point. Whether it be a lost bag, missed flight, or customs hold-ups, we feel your pain.
Travel woes are real, and sharing any and all travel tips with fellow voyagers is a must.
We've gathered insights from all of our globe-trotting Narcity creators on all of the hacks and lessons they've learned in between getting passport stamps.
We relived our painful memories of trips gone awry, so you can hopefully avoid a headache or two.
Beat jet lag by watching the sunrise or sunset
Maybe it's a bit of a placebo effect, but I swear this trick works.
My dad once told me to stay up to watch the sunrise or sunset wherever I travel to, and I'll avoid jet lag. Something about seeing the sun mark the end or beginning of the day seems to reset my internal clock, and voila! Jet leg no more.
So if you're going overseas this summer, give it a go. At the very least it's an excuse to get out and watch a beautiful sunset.
@manusemi
Sunset swim in southern italy >> #italytravel #southernitaly #calabria #summerdestinations #europetravel #italiansummer
Triple-check your flight date
One of our travel team members learned this one the hard way. Nothing throws a wrench in your plans like missing a flight.
"I once totally misremembered the date of a flight I was taking, and I'd even written the wrong date down in my calendar and booked the wrong day off work. I completely missed the flight because I thought it was the following day," she said.
Don't just check your ticket once and call it a day. Make extra sure your dates are fully in order leading up to your next trip — and don't leave it until the day before to triple-check!
Get an eSIM
I don't know about you, but I almost always forget to look into travel phone plan options until the day before I leave for a trip, which often leaves me with expensive or inconvenient options.
If you go with your current phone plan and just add on a travel fee, you're likely to be stuck with a lofty bill. If you wait until you land to get a SIM card, you'll end up running around trying to find somewhere that sells them, with no access to data.
Then I learned about the eSIM. If you have a compatible phone you can active an eSIM and pick a plan without having to go to a store, since you don't need a physical SIM card at all. You can just activate your data plan when you land.
The eSIM only works for data, but it's a great option for those travelling between countries who needs to stay connected.
Style shouldn't be the first priority
We get it — you're going to Europe and want to look cool. You pack those shoes you never wear at home, but that will definitely suit you abroad.
The reality is that you need to opt for comfort over, well, anything else.
Travelling to new places often means walking for hours on end. While this is a win for all those out there looking to hit their 10,000 steps, it can seriously hurt the feet.
One Narcity employee wore a cute new pair of sneakers around Lisbon and got a bunch of not-so-cute new blisters because of it. It's not exactly the way you want to end a trip.
The sickness bag in your seat pocket can come in handy
Hopefully, you won't need the sickness bag on the airplane for its intended purpose, but it can still be surprisingly useful.
@sophiapafitis
A domestic travel hack serving me well! #travelhack #traveltiktok #planehacks #fyp #inflightentertainment
I saw this hack on TikTok and have never looked back. Before I would always download movies and shows on my phone, but would have to hold it the entire time to watch. Now I just do this, and save my arms from soreness.
Check what visa you might need
Depending on what country you're going to, you might need a visa to get in.
You should always double-check necessary travel authorizations to be sure, especially since visa requirements can change.
Canadians should be particularly mindful of this because the European Union is expected to start a new visa waiver system that will require Canadians to pay to enter some countries.
And one Narcity creator has been burned by this before.
"The first time I visited the U.S. from the U.K. I didn't obtain a visa because I was visiting for a short time and just assumed that I didn't need one since people travel between the two countries so often! It didn't come up when I booked the flights or when I booked my hotel," she said.
"I showed up at the airport and the airline employees asked to see my ESTA and I'd never even heard of it. Embarrassing for sure!"
Keep your eye on currency options
Travel mistakes can, and often will, cost you money. With skyrocketing ticket prices during a rough economic time, you probably don't want to be spending a penny more than necessary.
One tip from a Narcity creator is to keep your eye on currency exchange options. Depending on where you're headed, getting a bunch of cash converted before your trip might not be the cheapest option.
Check out virtual currency exchange options, use a multi-currency pre-loaded card, or look into how much your credit card would charge for international purchases. Knowledge is power!
Don't assume you can bring everything home with you
Who doesn't love to buy some souvenirs to bring back home with them? Unfortunately, some of the best things about travelling must stay where they are. Of course, I'm talking about the food.
While it might be tempting to stuff your luggage full of the delicious cheeses of France, it might land you in trouble. So, make sure to enjoy all the eats while you're there instead.
"I bought some meat from Germany as well as a few other food items from Europe but got them taken away at customs when coming into Canada," one of our creators warned.
Depending on where you call home, the regulations might change too. Always check on the government website to see what exactly you can and can't bring back so you can avoid getting held up at customs.
Hopefully, you can avoid some of the pain we went through and have the stress-free trip we're all aiming for!