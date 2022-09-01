A Floridian & Texan Judged H-E-B Vs. Publix And There Was A Shocking Winner
One of us is going to get kicked out of the state for this one. 🙊
Publix and H-E-B are two major grocery store chains that are backed with so much Florida and Texas pride, respectively.
It's nearly impossible to get out of the Sunshine State without trying a "Pub-Sub" or leaving the Lone Star State without a to-go container from their beloved shopping malls.
We, Brittany Cristiano, a Texan, and Jenna Kelley, a Floridian, were both born and raised in our cherished states and have been to the other grocery store to see what it has to offer.
In casual conversation, it sparked a near-heated debate where we finally came to a "Grocery Store Wars" verdict. It's safe to say, it wasn't easy, but there is a clear winner and we'll tell you why.
H-E-B Vs. Publix — Thoughts From A Floridian
I lived in Florida for over twenty years, then moved to Texas...and, ultimately, moved back.
Publix was a standard procedure. You put on your bathing suit, head to the building with the big green letters that put you at ease, get a pub-sub and go to the beach. Do a quick "pub subs" search on Instagram and you'll see what I mean. Don't even get me started with the delicious chicken tender combos.
The flower section: Gorgeous. The Deli: Beyond fresh. The Seafood Section: $5 Sushi Wednesdays are a must.
Though their prices could be better, they have top-of-the-line products and a bakery that will fill your nose and make your stomach growl.
So, when I got to H-E-B, I thought nothing would compare. The Texan chain highlights friendly customer service in a clean and Texas-sized building that mirrored Publix, just with different colors.
When you walk inside, there are walls and walls of to-go meals that have various cuisines, are ready to just heat up and are so delicious, and their sales are top of the line.
I'll never forget once buying a bottle of Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio for $16 at H-E-B, which is normally around $25 at Publix. I balled on a budget and fell in love with this store, as well.
H-E-B Vs. Publix — Thoughts From A Texan
I've lived in Texas my whole life, so I have seen the rise in popularity of our beloved Texas-based grocer happen before my very eyes.
In fact, I didn't quite understand the breadth of the store's importance to Texans until I became an adult. Now, it's the only place I buy my groceries from — via delivery might I add — or stop in to grab a quick snack at the glorious grab-and-go section.
Also, if I ever need a reminder of how to be a prideful Texan, I know I can visit an H-E-B and find some creations based on state favorites for inspiration. We're talking about all sorts of crazy mixtures...many of them including pecans.
Admittedly so, I have never lived in Florida, but each November of my life my entire family becomes the dreaded winter tourists and gathers in a Pompano Beach condo for a family vacation.
Every single time we visit we take at least two trips to Publix, so I have been many times, and there's nothing about it that sticks out to me like the homey embrace of an H-E-B. I guess, perhaps, the Sushi Wednesdays are the only way I'm willing to say Publix has the Texas store beat because H-E-B's are two bucks more at $7 per roll.
While Publix does offer a pretty damn good ready-made rotisserie chicken and an average shopping experience, it really doesn't compare to the unique state of pride found inside literally any H-E-B you enter.
Have you ever wanted a butter tortilla flavor candle? They have it. Want the state of Texas pictured on every household item? That's quite the possibility here, too.
It's honestly the place of your wildest dreams.
Verdict
We both come to the conclusion that H-E-B is the better store of the two.
Publix has its place in this world — the hearts of sandwich-obsessed Floridians — but it really doesn't go above and beyond being your ordinary weekly stop for the essentials and prices.
After all, the Texas store's slogan isn't "Here Everything's Better" for no reason, and the sheer amount of products that you literally can't find anywhere else in the world is simply just too impressive to ignore.
Honestly, their product development team puts in the work to make Texas feel like home, even if you don't live there.