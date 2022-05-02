These Are Tell-Tale Signs You're Used To Texas Living, As Told By A Local
There’s more to Texas than BBQ and cowboy boots.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Texas living is not all riding horses to Walmart and eating deep-fried everything.
As true as that may be for some people who live in the Lonestar State, it isn't this way for most of us. I'm a lifelong Texan, and I have never ridden a horse, and I only eat deep-fried Oreos at the Houston Rodeo.
Texas, as massive as it is, has many of its quirks about it that connect citizens all over the state, lifelong or not.
You can experience all sorts of things across this great state: booming metro areas, sprawling hill country wineries, Tex-Mex food, and some of the state's most gorgeous natural wonders.
Whatever it is, we can all admit our love for the Lonestar state.
It's always a big city showdown, and you're there to defend your favorite place.
You're either team Houston or team Dallas.
Seldom do I see team San Antonio or even team Austin thrown in the mix. Though, with all the tech hullaballoo happening in Austin lately, I think they could be in the running.
Rodeos are a thing, and they're actually quite fun.
I've been to the Houston Rodeo every year of my life, and I never get tired of it.
Smoked turkey legs, mutton bustin', carnival rides, and baby piglets being born right before your eyes — there's so much to do, and, in season, there's one happening nearly every weekend around the state.
You have your favorite queso, salsa, and green sauce.
Each meal is probably from different places.
For me, I am a shameless fan of Torchy's Tacos' queso: the cotija cheese crumbles and diablo sauce swirl are to die for. My favorite salsa is from Pappasito's, and the best green sauce is from my hometown of Pearland, TX at Gringo's.
You start spending more time inside toward the end of April.
Thanks, mosquitoes...and the sweltering humidity that slowly creeps over the state toward the end of spring. It reminds us that we really only get two solid weeks of mild weather each spring.
You can always find something to do.
Seriously. No matter what direction you're going in.
The state is so dang huge, if you're willing to drive there's something to do in every corner. In Houston alone, you can get authentic food in Chinatown, and see the gorgeous Brazos Bend state park only 30 minutes apart.
You have at least one photo of a Texas sunset on your phone.
I don't know what it is about Texas skies, or if there's any science behind it, but for some reason, it's always serving us some gorgeous sunsets.
They're literally infamous. My family hosted a Norwegian exchange student one year, and she left with an album of daily sunset pictures on her phone.
