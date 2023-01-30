6 Types Of People Who Move To Texas & These Tell-Tale Signs Tell You How To Spot Them
You know newcomers are all around us. 🤠
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Recent reports show that thousands of people moved to Texas this past year, and the massive influx of new Texans is not going away any time soon.
Many of them, famously, are moving from California. The situation has become so obvious even billboards have been placed begging Californians not to move to the state.
However, as a lifelong Texan, I've seen the population bloom before my very eyes, and over the years, I've noticed that it's more than just citizens from the West Coast.
All types of Texas newcomers create a cast of colorful characters we see around the Lone Star State every day.
So, here are six types of people who move to Texas and the tell-tale signs to spot them.
The Californian who left the Golden State behind and wants everyone to know it.
It's obligatory that I put those "pesky" Californians first.
They always have to roast their new life and explain how living in California is just that much better than living in Texas, even though they chose to move here in the first place.
A few differences I've heard them point out are our gigantic insects that are so much bigger, our infuriating weather climates are unbearable, and even our Mexican food is somehow worse than Cali's.
The one who thinks Austin is the only city that exists in Texas.
With many new citizens and celebrities cementing their roots down in Austin recently, you'd think that’s the only area they know to exist in the state.
While Austin, TX is our ever-popular state capital with a fun food and culture scene, it's not the only city that deserves some love. There are so many tiny towns and blossoming metros around the state that are nice areas to live in.
As a matter of fact, the state's hottest zip code is a small city just outside of ATX.
The one who moved here from another country and was so surprised at how different things are in the Lone Star State.
Surprisingly, there's a population of global citizens moving here from other countries around the world.
It always makes me laugh when they point out things that shock them because life in the Lone Star State is like nowhere else.
I've seen comments from international newcomers about how nice Texans are or how everyday things, like streets, are simply just "bigger" here.
The tech bros who moved here to be like Elon Musk.
Yep, they do exist, and they typically live in Austin in the hopes of becoming a billionaire like Musk one day.
You'll be at a bar minding your business, and then a guy in his 20s dressed in business attire will suddenly tell you how smart they are and how they are going to work for Musk's Tesla headquarters or somewhere tech-y like that.
The one who moved here because they heard everything was cheaper.
Hey, there's absolutely no shame in moving somewhere where you can find a slight economic relief.
The Lone Star State is known for having a cheaper cost of living due to no state income tax. Most prices on everything are lower than in most other states. Housing and gas prices tend to show us time and time again.
The local who moved away and had to move back because, let's face it, so many things are cheaper here than in most states.
We all have that one friend with big-city dreams who moved away to NYC or Hollywood "for good," they say.
However, so many of them end up coming back a year or two later because living anywhere else can be just too damn expensive.
We've been spoiled with the low cost of everything our whole Texas lives!