A British Woman Recently Visited Texas & Called Out The Shocking Things She Experienced
“No wonder it’s illegal to J-walk because you would actually just die.”
A British womA British woman named KT Franklin recently moved to the United States for a few months, and her very first stop was Texas.
On October 28, 2022, Franklin began a TikTok series documenting her day-to-day life as a "Brit living in America," where she points out all the new and different things she experiences.
She's currently on Day 13 and living in Dallas, TX with a friend. Each social media clip receives over 100K views — some even get over 500K views — and a swath of viewers who are "so invested" in her Lone Star State experience.
During her first day in Dallas, she discovered how "massive" the roads are while stopped at a crosswalk amid a 4-way intersection buzzing with traffic.
“No wonder it’s illegal to J-walk because you would actually die," she said. She also learned you can be ticketed for illegally crossing the street.
Franklin later mentioned in another TikTok clip that she thinks crossing the street in the United States is terrifying.
Another difference that shocked her is the casual open carry of firearms she's seen on people.
"Its cause ur in Texas babe😭😭," one user commented, echoing what a few others wrote. State legislation passed in 2021 allows "most people" over 21 years old to openly carry a handgun.
By day two of her journey, she visited a Kroger grocery store for the first time, which turned out to be her version of the American dream.
@ktfranklin
Day 2!! Lmk what you wanna see me try / do over in the states, today we tried frozen custard #britinamerica #dailyvlog #dallas
She admitted wanting to visit the U.S. since she was a child.
In her Day 2 video, the TikToker can be seen excitedly walking through the store with a beaming smile, admittedly happy to see that this stuff is actually real.
"As a British girl watching this I'm so in shock I didn't know those things were real too 😭," another user commented.