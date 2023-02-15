Publix Is Hiring For So Many Jobs Right Now & Benefits Include Cash Bonuses
You also get so many discounts on leisure purchases! 💸
The popular grocery store Publix is hiring for so many positions across the Southeast and the benefits are pretty incredible. It includes more than just an average health plan, as well as packages you'd typically see at most office jobs.
Staff members are provided with a 401(k), a dental plan and a vision plan, but at this company, they also get life insurance, tuition reimbursement and paid parental leave, which, in the U.S., is not required by federal law.
Other exciting offerings include an annual cash bonus around the holidays as well as major discounts for leisure purchases.
Employees can save money on phones and computers, everyday activities like gym memberships and movies, and even travel-related things, like hotels and theme parks.
These benefits also apply to hourly employees.
If you're looking for a full-time position, you can save even more cash on things like cruises, jewelry, home loans and tax preparation.
An added bonus is hot free lunches served buffet-style if you work at an office that has a cafeteria.
The positions are open to people from all walks of life, including those with disabilities, which is something Publix prides itself on. They also partner with the Special Olympics to help get their employees involved in the community.
While the chain is basically Florida's holy grail with 251 open positions, they are also looking for 40 open roles in Georgia, 27 in Alabama, 20 in North Carolina, 7 in South Carolina, 4 in Tennessee and 1 in Virginia.
These roles range from hourly store employees to manufacturing, pharmaceutical and public affairs roles. Warehouse jobs and internships are also available.
You can head to their official website to apply and see their full range of benefits.