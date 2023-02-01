These Are The Most 'Texas' Things You Can Find Here & The Lone Star State Pride Is So Real
Happy National Texas Day! 🤠
It's February 1, which means it's time to celebrate National Texas Day, according to National Today.
Texans are full of pride for their state. Hence this made-up holiday, along with "Go Texan Day" — celebrated later this month — or the Texas Independence Day in March.
To celebrate, we thought it would be a great opportunity to compile a list of some of the most rootin’-tootin’, utterly unique "Texas" things you can only find around here.
A pecan pie vending machine
Price: $29.99
Address: 2626 State Hwy 71, Cedar Creek, TX 78612
Why You Need To Go: You can purchase a Texan's favorite pie from this roadside vending machine literally 24/7.
And, yes, it is integral a Texan has constant access to our state's finest delicacies. You never know when the long road trip hunger will strike you!
H-E-B's Texas-themed items
Price: Prices vary
Address: Find your closest location here.
Why You Need To Go: Step foot into one of H-E-B's over 420 locations around the state, and you're bound to find so many Texas-themed products.
Do you want cheese shaped like Texas? Check! Tissue boxes with the Texas flag? Always on deck! Lone Star State-themed trail mix flavors? Yep, that exists, too.
A statue of Jesus in cowboy boots
Price: Free
Address: Evergreen St. and 5th St. SE, Paris, TX, 75460
Why You Need To Go: Yes, you read that correctly. A Texan, Willet C. Babcock, has a gravestone with a giant Jesus statue carved out of stone.
However, in true Texas fashion, the statue is literally wearing cowboy boots instead of sandals.
A Texas-sized 72 Oz. steak challenge
Price: Free if you finish, or pay a whopping $72 if you don't.
Address: 7701 Interstate 40 East Access Rd., Amarillo, TX 79118
Why You Need To Go: Texans love steak and giant foods, so what better way to prove it than by finishing an entire 72 oz. steak dinner at The Big Texan?
A Texas-shaped pool
Price: $75 for a day pass
Address: 1777 Walker St, Houston, TX 77010
Why You Need To Go: Of course, there's a lazy river in the shape of Texas that Texans are literally so obsessed with! It's even becoming a bucket-list attraction.
Come summer, as day visits open up, you'll see the spot on so many tourists' and Houstonian's Instagram posts.
