There's A Bar At These Florida Grocery Stores & You Can Enjoy Happy Hour While You Shop
The definition of adulting. 🍻
Grocery shopping is therapeutic to some and exhausting to others, but no matter the side of the spectrum you fall under, it's just one of those tasks that scream "adulting." In Florida, they make it a bit easier by incorporating a bar inside the store, so you can drink while you shop.
It's at the famous statewide go-to food store, Publix, and you can even enjoy happy hour at the bar named Publix Pours.
But, there's a catch. It's only at select locations, including Orlando, Ormond Beach, Clermont, St. Augustine and Naples. More specifically:
- 3171 S. Orange Ave, Orlando, FL.
- 101 E. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL
- 1720 E. Highway 50, Clermont, FL
- 170 Village Commons Dr., Saint Augustine, FL
- 3815 Tamiami Trl. E., Naples, FL
It's not only beer and wine that you can order. They have limited holiday drinks, like the iced Peppermint Matcha beverage. You can also get cold or hot coffee as well as hot tea and even on-tap kombucha.
Açaí bowls and a variety of smoothies with your choice of fresh fruits and granola are other options for purchase at the Pours bar.
While so many people rave over delectable Publix subs, these store locations have deli stands along with the bar, which truly takes Publix grocery shopping to the next level.
Remember, you must drink responsibly so you don't lose sight of filling up your refrigerator.