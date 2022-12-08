A Texas Grocery Store Carries 'Pumpkin Spice' Bacon & People Think It's Absurd
Reddit users think this crosses the line.
The famous Texas-based grocery chain H-E-B is known for its state-of-the-art stores stocked full of all the house and food essentials you might need. They even have fun Lone Star State-themed items, too.
The beloved San Antonio-based company also regularly releases some pretty unique creations that even Texans find puzzling, like butter tortilla-scented candles and lemonade-flavored potato chips.
The most recent H-E-B product locals are questioning is the Hayride Bacon, which one Reddit user called "Pumpkin Spice Bacon" in a popular post on the app. The message thread published on Tuesday called out the grocer for "crossing the line to absurdity."
While the pork product isn't called "pumpkin spice" in name, the meat's Fall-inspired seasoning resembles something you could find in the famous Starbucks latte.
"Hand seasoned with cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, and pumpkin for a touch of sweetness," the packaging reads.
The Reddit thread received nearly 250 comments from different accounts feeling all types of ways about the bacon, and the Texas supermarket itself.
Some agree that the grocery chain goes too far with the food put on the shelves.
"No, lemonade-flavored chips were crossing the line," one person replied.
Another Texan followed it up with a potato chip flavor that they were less than impressed by: "There are milkshake flavored [chips] too, so I think the line became a challenge haha."
However, there are some fierce defenders of the seasoned breakfast cuisine, including those who say they buy it every year.
One person on social media wrote about how well seasonings blend with pork.
"Cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg are awesome in pork dishes," they wrote. "This is a winner. The pumpkin will be a minor note that I'm sure will just balance it."
No matter what side of the line you fall on, you can get the bacon at H-E-B stores today.
