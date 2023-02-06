A Las Vegas Woman Found A Grasshopper In Her Packaged Trader Joe's Vegetables (VIDEO)
"Trader Joe's has never failed me until this very moment."
Trader Joe's is a popular grocery store and is well-known for its trendy items and fresh foods. A woman from Las Vegas took a trip to re-stock her kitchen and "trendy" nor "fresh" came to mind when she opened up pre-packaged vegetables at home to cook.
A huge, dead grasshopper came pouring out of the bag of broccoli and cauliflower as she shook it out into a pan. The creator (@jencofs) posted the video to TikTok on January 31 and received 528.6K views.
"So, Trader Joe's has never failed me until this very moment when I started to cook and look what that is!" She zoomed into the pan to show the critter.
#Neverin my life have I ever had a bad experience from Trader Joes. They have always been my go-to for fun, seasonal snacks while satiating my need to over-spend on exotic foods in order to create a culinary masterpiece. Today, my journey with them came to an end as I was preparing to steam some broccoli/cauli mix when, lo-and-behold, the leader of the plague of locusts in Egypt rolled out of the bag. 🤮 I cried, almost threw up, and filmed my genuine reaction video (available in my current story and on Insta: @coffeygoneham) where I curse more. Suffice it to say, Trader Joe’s and I are officially broken up. Mainstream media may be trying to seduce you all into eating bugs but that’s a hard pass for me. Check your veggies, bro. #traderjoes #veggies #pests #gross #henderson #eastern #strose @fox5lasvegasnews @news3lasvegas @food_intiktok @lasvegaslive.news @vegasnews @lvnowtv @lasvegasnewspaper.net
The TikToker admitted that she usually goes to the store for her "fun" and "seasonal" dishes, but I don't think she considered a bug in her veggie bag to be in-season.
"I cried and almost threw up," she captioned her clip. "Suffice it to say, Trader Joe’s and I are officially broken up...Check your veggies, bro."
Over 43.8K people flooded her comment section. There was an overwhelming response that at least it's organic and fresh. Many are saying that it's extra protein and others are just happy it can be proven to be grown outside.
"They always have bugs in their produce tbh [to be honest]," one person wrote.
However, there was a handful of accounts that were in shock. One person even tagged the company and asked them to "please explain."
Narcity reached out to Trader Joe's requesting comment. The company has not immediately responded.
