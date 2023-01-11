This Texas Grocery Chain Is One Of The Most Trusted In The US & Somehow Publix Still Beat It
The Texas stores ranked the best in 17 categories.
Texans are serious about their food, gas stations, and grocery stores, so when our beloved chains are ranked with other states, it means serious business.
Researchers at Brandspark International recently ranked all of the grocery retailers around America to find which are the most trusted for categories like affordability, promised fresh produce, and an overall enjoyable shopping experience.
Although retail giants like Walmart and Kroger took the first and second spots in nearly every category, the Lone Star State's iconic H-E-B stores also topped the lists as one of the most trustworthy markets you can count on for affordable, good-quality items.
It seems like the ongoing battle of the southern grocery stores continues, as H-E-B and Florida's ever-so-popular Publix stores remained neck-and-neck in every single category.
The Texas grocers placed sixth most trusted in the entire nation, and somehow right in front of them, the Sunshine State marts took the fifth spot.
The study shows that Publix stores also beat out H-E-B in the southern US region rankings as the former ranked third place just before the fourth-place-ranked Texas mega-stores.
Despite Publix's supremacy of the overall positions, H-E-B outranked many different stores in 17 of the 36 attribute categories, including valuable coupons, store organization, friendly staff, and fresh meat, produce, and seafood.
The San Antonio-based chain is also the best spot to find a unique selection of alcohol, delicious Mexican food, and so many rare Texas-themed store-brand products you can't find elsewhere.
The only categories Publix beat H-E-B is for cleanliness and their in-store deli where the famous "Pub Sub" is made.