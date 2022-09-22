Inside Dallas’ 118,000 Sq. Ft. New H-E-B Store That Had People Lined Up For Hours (VIDEO)
It's like the Disney of supermarkets!
The newest — and massive — H-E-B location opened in the Dallas suburb of Frisco this Wednesday morning, and people say they waited long hours to get into the store.
According to social media comments on the chain's latest TikTok video, the very anticipated opening didn't disappoint local shoppers.
What's so special about the location? H-E-B Frisco gave an online tour to 94,000 curious viewers to showcase its most exciting features. Here's your first look!
This enormous 118,000-square-foot supermarket has its own barbecue restaurant "True Texas BBQ," located right at the store’s entrance. The food seems so good that Texas Monthly rated it "the best barbecue chain in Texas" in 2019.
Next, the shop has a vast area where buyers can find fresh food such as sushi and bowls stored daily. Also, H-E-B’s produce section offers clients a wide selection of organic and locally grown fruits and vegetables.
Recipes get their own section too! The store has its "Cooking Connection" booth where customers can see live demonstrations and learn about easy techniques they can try at home.
Meat lovers can fulfill their foodie dreams as the supermarket offers a wide variety of prime, natural, and organic meats. Seafood can also be found in the area.
A giant fish somewhat became the star of the opening day yesterday, as seen on this TikTok shared by Dallas Texas TV.
If you walk a little bit further, you can bump into H-E-B’s expansive cheese selection before getting into "everyone’s favorite": the bakery shop. This last one offers artisan bread, cakes, and made in-store tortillas.
Finally, customers can also find a wide variety of home products for their house and a wine sampling station.
The comments section of the video is filled with very happy Dallasites and Texans wanting a similar store in their area.
People commenting on H-E-B Frisco's TikTok tour. heb | TikTok
One can definitely get lost for hours shopping at this new massive supermarket!