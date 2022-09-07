H-E-B Has So Many Job Openings For Its Massive New Dallas Store & The Pay Starts At $15/Hour
It's the first location in North Texas!
At the end of September, the Dallas-Fort Worth area will receive its very first heavily-anticipated H-E-B store, and the management is hiring for so many different roles.
The Texas-based grocery chain will open the doors to the Frisco, TX location on September 21, 2022 and they are recruiting for many in-store job positions right now. The starting pay is set at $15 an hour (and higher for some), which is much more than the state's $7.25 minimum wage.
There are lots of open roles to choose from at this massive 111,000-square-foot superstore, whether you want to be hands-on and work with different merchandise like deli meat cutting and tending to the supermarket's gas station, or to take on more of a leadership position to ensure the quality of products and operations.
There are multiple open roles that deal with "perishable" products like seafood, produce, or the meat market.
One part-time position being hired is a perishables representative in the produce section, which has a salary starting at $15 an hour. The employee will be tasked with keeping the fruits and vegetables stocked and organized, as well as keeping the area clean.
There is a full-time option open as well starting at $15.50/hour.
There are two positions that have the highest starting pay at $19 an hour, which are the team leads for the meat and deli market divisions. The full-time role is open to someone with an associate's degree, or with at least 6 months of experience in a specific area, like the deli.
Most positions are open throughout the month of September, so be sure to check the North Texas location's listings on the website.