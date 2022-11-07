A Man Visiting Texas Said Buc-ee's Is ‘Overhyped' & People Are Defending The Store’s Restrooms
Snacks were also part of the discussion.
Buc-ee’s convenience stores are widely popular and visited throughout their different U.S. locations, especially in Texas. A lot of travelers usually make it a stop on their way to a new destination and swear by this place’s restrooms and food.
However, a Reddit user recently took it to the popular website and expressed his opinion on these locations, also known as travel centers, saying he considers the place as "way overhyped."
The man wrote on a Texas group he was traveling from San Antonio to the Dallas-Fort Worth area and made a stop at a Buc-ee’s store, which, he shared, was disappointing.
"I drove this past weekend from San Antonio to DFW and stopped at bucees for the first time. It was so crowded. I was excited thinking wow, I finally arrived to this huge gas station," the post reads. "BBQ sandwiches smelled good, but not much flavor and were expensive. Their brand of chips didn’t taste that great either. I actually planned to make it a stop and I was really disappointed."
The comment section on the r/texas Reddit post.r/texas | Reddit
His post immediately became debate material as commenters started defending the shop mainly for having the cleanest restrooms in America and a wide variety of snacks.
"It’s more about the clean bathrooms and variety of snacks to me. Food is so so but the snacks are where it’s at," a user wrote.
"Also the sheer number of stalls in the bathroom. Like there’s no waiting for a clean toilet. If I don’t buy anything it’s worth it just to use a clean toilet with haste," another person shared.
Safety and gas prices were also discussed in the previously mentioned post, as many said they’d feel more secure at a Buc-ee’s than at any other roadside spots.
"Yes Safety! I feel safer there late at night and also during a bad storm stopping at Buc-ee's than other road side places. Another plus is the gas is usually the least expensive as well. Their BBQ is ok but the fresh made potatoes chips with added salt are very good," wrote a commenter.
The first Buc-ee’s store opened in Lake Jackson, TX in 1982, and the convenience store company has expanded ever since to different states like Florida, Alabama, and all around the Lone Star State.