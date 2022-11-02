Houston's Mattress Mack Yelled At A Phillies Fan Over The Astros Cheating Scandal (VIDEO)
His bet on the Texas team could earn him $75 million.
The next set of World Series games are taking place in the City of Brotherly Love, and some Houston Astros fans attending the events at the Citizens Bank Park haven't particularly been feeling that affection.
The Texas baseball club's most spirited supporter, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, attended the third game on Tuesday night. However, a video of him yelling profanities at a Philadelphia Phillies fan spread across the Internet the next morning.
The situation has many people surprised to see the humble 71-year-old man, who literally just donated mattresses to Pennsylvania veterans, hurling multiple "F*** you"'s to another person.
Mattres make bets are getting to him #fyp #worldseries #sportstiktok #sports #gamblingtiktok
The post on Michael Cima’s (@dailyhedgemike) account has over a million TikTok views and only shows 5 seconds of McIngvale's heated exchange following the MLB game.
The man’s representative later clarified to KPRC2 that the attendee had taunted the Texan the entire contest.
"The fan continued to shout negative comments about the Astros, including they are a bunch of cheaters…Jose Altuve will never make the Hall of Fame… we should take off their jerseys to see if they are wearing buzzers," the spokesperson said. "Mack had enough of the negative comments and responded to the heckler."
How were the Astros caught cheating?
An MLB investigation in 2019 found that the Houston Astros used an illegal "electronic sign-stealing system" that gave them an offensive advantage in the 2017 season.
The Athletic said the team created a system using TVs in dugouts and trashcan hitting that would inform hitters at-bat of what the catcher was signaling to the pitcher.
Three years on, the punishment of managerial suspensions, draft pick forfeits, and a $5 million fine has been served. However, the players and fans still listen to never-ending comments related to cheating coming from opposing fans both in person and online.
How much did Mattress Mack bet on Astros?
\u201cDo not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.\nRomans 12:21\u201d— @MattressMack (@@MattressMack) 1667397867
Despite the team's proven misconduct from years ago, McIngvale is still passionate about the Space City team.
He, very obviously, will stand up for his home squad. After all, the famous sports better does have a potential total of $75 million coming his way if the Astros win the championship.
Later, McIngvale — sort of — publicly acknowledged Tuesday night's verbal fight by tweeting a bible verse related to overcoming evil.