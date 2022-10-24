Astros Jeremy Peña Does This Gesture After Home Runs & The Reason Will Melt Your Heart
The 2022 ALCS MVP is clearly a Momma's boy. 🫶
Athletes display all types of spirited celebrations when they find success in their sport. For Houston Astros rookie Jeremy Peña, a simple heart gesture he makes with his hands following a scoring run is his way of showing triumph, and the meaning behind it is so wholesome.
You can often see the shortstop hold up the dubbed "heart hands" after he rounds third base following a home run or when he makes it to base for a scoring RBI.
Many saw this as a seemingly appreciative signal that was assumed to be directed at the fans. However, Peña recently revealed to TBS reporter Lauren Shehadi in a postgame interview that he does it for one person: his mom Cecilia.
Peña is the son of former MLB star Geronimo Pena, who came from the Dominican Republic to play in the U.S. league in the 1990s. Today, the Houston Astros dad and his wife live in the New England area but find time to attend their son's games.
Whether Peña’s parents are attending a game in person or watching it on television, the obvious momma's boy loves to honor his family members when he makes a big play.
Now, the commemorative motion is being recognized by all types of baseball fans beyond the Space City.
The athlete's sign has also become a beloved home run celebration among Astros lovers. Alex Bregman's famed dugout staredowns at the broadcast cameras or Tony Kemp's festive "hugs for homers" are other popular gestures.
Throughout the Texas team's successful postseason, this celebration has become a true icon. You can find it being put on t-shirts and being used in official social media posts.