Astros Star Justin Verlander Is A Puppy Uncle & His Niece Loves Watching Him Pitch (VIDEO)
Lyla loves the baseball player!
It's no secret the Houston Astros have a plethora of supporters in their close family circles. For pitching ace Justin Verlander, many would think that his wife Kate Upton would be his biggest fan. However, he actually has a furry, four-legged niece named Lyla who, you could argue, takes the prize for his most enthusiastic supporter.
The 7-month-old border collie puppy belongs to Verlander's younger brother Ben, who recently shared an adorable clip on social media that shows how happy the pet is when watching "Uncle Justin" play.
@ben_verlander
When your dog recognizes your brother (Part II) ❤️ #baseball #mlb #astros #dog #dogs #puppy #family
In the previously mentioned video, which has received thousands of positive interactions from viewers across the Internet, users can see the dog springing back and forth while looking at Justin on the television. Lyla clearly recognizes the star pitching during the Texas team's last quick ALDS series against the Seattle Mariners.
This wasn't the first occasion the rescue pup spotted her All-Star uncle during a broadcast. Just a couple of weeks before the popular post, Ben, who's a sports analyst, shared another video of her doing the same springy dance on TikTok.
"Dogs are just the best," the younger Verlander captioned the post.
His pup even has her own Instagram account, @livinlavidalyla_, full of visits to the beach and puppy class graduations.
Though the pro athlete has yet to make an appearance on it, we just might get another TV clip soon as Justin and his team continue to sweep the postseason.
Needless to say, we know who Lyla will be rooting for in the 2022 World Series beginning on Friday.