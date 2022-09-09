NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

justin verlander wife

Houston Astros Pitcher Justin Verlander & Wife Kate Upton Are Always Exploring The City

Here are some of their favorite spots!

Texas Staff Writer
Justin Verlander in a white shirt and Kate Upton in a blue shirt. Right: Verlander and Upton on a boat.

Justin Verlander in a white shirt and Kate Upton in a blue shirt. Right: Verlander and Upton on a boat.

@justinverlander | Instagram, @kateupton | Instagram

Ever since joining the Houston Astros in August 2017, MLB pitcher Justin Verlander and his model wife Kate Upton have had an ever-growing presence in the Texas city.

When the MLB All-Star isn't traveling between stadiums and Upton's not fleeting from shoot to shoot, you can find the couple in the Bayou City having a bite to eat at their fave spots.

While their home location isn't currently confirmed, they are often spotted at Minute Maid Park sharing adorable post-game snapshots of their three-year-old daughter Genevieve and celebrating with the whole family during postseason wins.

The Verlanders have previously shared some of their top eateries and dropped hints on their favorite Space City neighborhood.

This past August, the athlete revealed he loves a good burger from Nancy's Hustle in east downtown, and the owners even consider them "regulars."

The couple also once told the New York Times that the city's vibrant Montrose neighborhood is their favorite area to walk around, especially on a less crowded evening. There are small boutiques, coffee, shops, and even a free fine art exhibit, The Menil Collection, that they love to explore.

The couple has spent the last five years in Houston and will continue to for the rest of Verlander's 2022 season with the Astros.

It's currently unclear what the Cy Young Award winner will do once this year is up or if he'll stay with the Texas team, but we know his family has shown much love for the Bayou City.

