Simone Biles Cheers For Her Fiancé Jonathan Owens Despite Not Fully Understanding Football
The Olympian has been the cutest & most supportive partner to the Houston Texan star. 🏈
As the NFL season kickstarts you'll see more and more supportive spouses of athletes declaring their support on social media and at games.
Texas' own example of this is Olympian Simone Biles who is engaged to Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens and together have become Houston sports royalty.
Biles seems to have briefly moved on from intense gymnastics training and, instead, showing up to the football team's summer practices to cheer her man on.
The Texas team's TikTok account shared an adorable interaction between the couple that fans are swooning over in the comments.
In the video, which was later shared by the NFL's account, Biles tells her fiancé that she sent a clip of him playing to his mom but then fails to understand Owens when he starts speaking football terminology to find out what exact play she sent.
"She doesn't know what's going on but she's present… all that matters," one user commented, with many others echoing the same thoughts, and remarking how "cute" it is that the Olympian doesn't understand the sport.
The couple, who met on the Raya app, have been dating since 2020, and the gymnast has been supporting her partner at many of his games throughout the relationship, as we can see on her Instagram account.
She's been cheering the team on for the past two years and posing with other players' partners at NRG Stadium.
Now that the couple is officially engaged, Biles will be cheering the defensive lineman on from the sidelines more than ever.
As a matter of fact, she already represented her hometown team in a recent NFL commercial to get fans excited for the season ahead.