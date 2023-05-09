Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens Got Married Again & The Most 'Magical' Moment Was Unplanned
The photos are just stunning!
The wedding bells rang again for Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and her brand new husband NFLer, Johnathan Owens, this past weekend in a tropical destination ceremony with the most "magical" unplanned moment.
Following their Houston, TX courthouse nuptials in April, the new Mr. and Mrs. Owens had a lavish second ceremony in Cabo, Mexico. The event included swanky fashions, a few Team USA gymnastics reunions, tons of happy tears, and a whole lotta love.
The new wife shared stunning photos of the champagne and cream-colored wedding, which took place on a sandy beach with an ocean view, on her Instagram.
Biles has even revealed a few details about the affair, like how she felt during her entire wedding day and even her reaction to it after it was all over, giving it a "12/10."
Even though she has won seven Olympic medals, Biles admitted to Vogue that she "felt sick the entire day" with nerves. However, when she spotted her hubby Owens down the aisle, it was "like a dream" with "love in the air," and in the midst of their tearful beachfront vows, magic happened.
"Whales were jumping out of the water as our ceremony started," Biles told Vogue. “Whale season is over, by the way. It sprinkled for two minutes after we got married—which is good luck!—and we had a full moon. It was truly the most magical!"
The reception was an evening affair illuminated by fairy lights and soundtracked by the tunes Owens helped the DJ curate.
Adding to the magical sweetness of the Owens Cabo wedding, a few of Biles' gymnastics besties were in attendance, including Aly Raisman, Madison Kocian, and Maggie Nichols.
A few weeks ago, Biles teased on her IG stories that she was going to have some dramatic dress changes. She obviously delivered by wearing four custom Galia Lahav gowns glittered with two essentials she told Vogue that were a must for her wedding "flowers and pearls."
To complete the looks, and in true Houstonian fashion, Simone and Johnathan wore matching grills made by celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang and rapper Paul Wall.
The Houston couple met on the Raya app in 2020, fell in love, got engaged in 2022, and have been inseparable ever since. Now, they have a happily ever after, as Biles said they had "the best night" of their lives, giving it a proper 12 out of 10.
If all of this isn't proof that dating apps can work, then we don't know what is!