This Houston Jeweler Is The Designer Behind Major Music Artists' 'Iced-Out' Jewelry

He's probably made something for your favorite rapper. 💎

Texas Staff Writer
Kodak Black and Johnny Dang showing their grills for a photo. Right: Dang posing with Travis Scott.

Visiting Johnny Dang's jewelry store in Houston, TX and purchasing custom pieces like a diamond grill, or a unique pendant is basically a rapper's rite of passage.

From the latest A-list hip hop and rap musicians to some of the most well-known athletes, Dang, a Vietnamese-American jeweler, has been serving everyone from his uptown Houston store, Johnny Dang & Co., since 1998.

He creates a range of jewelry pieces from pendant earrings and engagement rings to gold chains and diamond-encrusted pendants.

However, he most notably popularized the diamond and gold mouthpieces worn by people called "grills", which is the main reason stars visit him.

The list of artists that the jeweler has worked with seems almost endless, and he gets pretty acquainted with each person throughout the customization process as seen on his Instagram page.

He has just about every celebrity client featured in his IG story highlights, which include all sorts of musicians like Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Snoop Dogg, Post Malone, Lizzo, NBA YoungBoy and many, many more.

Of course, many of them are too busy to stop by Dang's Bayou City storefront, so he often meets them backstage at performances for a grill fitting.

He doesn't just work with the stars. In fact, anyone can make a custom creation with him or purchase from the store.

Some grills are listed as low as $300 with a few single tooth pieces even as cheap as $100.

Though, if you want treatment just like the celebs you can purchase different "VIP Grillz" bundles starting at $11,999 where you'll experience things like a private flight out to Dang's store for a fitting and a video made of your whole experience.

He offers many other affordable items like $200 Cuban chains that you can purchase either in person by booking an appointment or simply purchasing a piece from the online store.

