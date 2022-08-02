NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A Houston Rapper's Burger Was Named Best In The US & Celebrities Love Them

Soulja Boy and Action Bronson were 🤤 when they tried it.

Texas Staff Writer
Bun B competing in GMA's United States of Burger Competition. Right: Soulja Boy and Bun B with Trill Burger boxes at Rolling Loud Music Festival.

A few days ago Good Morning America's United States of Burger competition wrapped up and crowned the best burger in the country. They voted on a fairly new Texas spot, and it's owned by a local rapper.

Houston music legend Bun B and his burger joint, Trill Burgers, won a $10,000 prize on Friday and beat notable burgeries like The Companion in Atlanta, GA and Babe’s Meat & Counter in Miami, FL.

The artist-turned-restaurateur cooked in the competition and topped another chef from the same city to represent the Lone Star State in the final contest, which was filmed in Times Square on July 29.

The musician is most known for having a pretty successful rap career with songs like "Get Throwed". He also makes up half of the Houston rap duo UGK, releasing popular songs like "Int'l Players Anthem" in the 2000s.

He's since been focusing a little less on music, but these elements are still emphasized in his burger place that opened in 2021. The business' namesake "Trill" comes from the name of the artist's debut solo album.

Houston’s ONLY Trill Burgers🍔 #houston #bunb #htown #trillburgers #htown #htowntakeover #houstontexas #houstonfood #lifestyle @RODEOHOUSTON

This year he catered to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo as well as music festivals like Coachella and Rolling Loud where fans raved about the food.

Tons of celebrities have tried Trill Burgers, too, like James Harden and Lil Baby, as well as fellow musicians like members of The Roots, Action Bronson, and Soulja Boy.

They offer three smashed-up burgers: The OG Trill Burger, a grilled onion burger, and a vegan burger, which can be served with a side of fries if you choose.

For now, Trill Burgers remains just a pop-up shop, but the business regularly updates the Instagram account where you can find them next.

