Megan Thee Stallion's Favorite Snack Will Make Your Stomach Turn & Houston Locals Love It
You can enjoy it in so many different ways! 🔥
Houston native and Grammy award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion told Jimmy Fallon her favorite childhood snack on his nightly show, and it might make your stomach turn. The locally loved food combination is hot Cheetos and pickles.
She appeared as a guest on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on August 11 to discuss her new album Traumazine, but the host was quickly carried away by the cuisine she confessed she can't get enough of during the interview.
"We eat hot Cheetos, but inside of pickles," She explained and gave Fallon a sample, which he actually enjoyed.
The seemingly random combination is pretty popular in the Bayou City. The recording artist even mentioned the snack was something she's only seen there.
As a matter of fact, small business owners in the Texas town have taken the iconic culinary duo to a whole new level and turned them into the moist whimsical creations that Houstonians go crazy for.
They use ingredients like chamoy, which is a saucy condiment, or different types of candies, to enhance the flavor.
It's so celebrated in the area, that this year's famous Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo had a basket of crinkle-cut pickle chips topped with a spread of nacho cheese and sprinkled with hot Cheetos as a meal patrons could order.
Something you can also find around town is some of the most unique desserts involving the salty vegetable and crunchy corn puff.
There are cheeto-infused deserts like mixtures of fruits and pickles, or a hot Cheeto encrusted pickle partnered with chamoy-infused peach candy rings.
Some places go as far as to create wacky creations like pickle-flavored sno cones along with hot Cheetos packed inside of them.
You can find these creations just about anywhere in the Southern Texan city, and even beyond, from Latinx-owned home cooks, or at places like sno cone stands and antojito spots.