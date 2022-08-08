7 Red Carpet Worthy Celebrities Who Went To School In Texas & A Kardashian Made The List
From lesson plans to mega music deals, you won't believe who's on this list. 🎒
So many celebrities went to school in Texas and some of the hottest stars have walked the same hallways some students pass by every day.
Whether they grew up in the Lone Star State or furthered their education after becoming established in the public eye, some got their degree while others just attended a few semesters.
Many people know massive Texan stars like Matthew McConaughey who went to the University of Texas, but others you'd be surprised to see made the list.
We created a red-carpet worthy list of people who might have sat at the same desks you sit in today.
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Pete, or better known as hot girl rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, is a Houston native who notably comes from the South Park neighborhood and the Pearland area where she attended Pearland High School before finding fame.
However, through living her rockstar life with all the iconic performances, number one songs, and world tours, Pete still found the time to graduate from Texas Southern University in December 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Health Administration.
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Barker may be the one person you might not expect on this Texas list, but the reality TV star had a brief college experience in the state when she attended Southern Methodist University for two years starting in 1997.
Between all of the Travis Barker, or "Kravis" content she posts on Instagram, she found time to share a throwback from her time at the private college in Dallas, TX.
However, she ended up transferring to an Arizona school, according to Life & Style, where she earned a bachelor's degree in theatre arts.
Post Malone
These days you can find Post Malone releasing catchy top 100 hits and touring the world, but before all the fame the Dallas native went to school at Grapevine High School and was even voted "Most Likely To Become Famous" during his senior year.
He's been seen performing karaoke in Grapevine, and he even gave away free shoes from his Croc collection to students from his alma mater in December 2020. The principal thanked the musician on Twitter.
Jared Padalecki
Jared Padalecki grew up in San Antonio, TX, and attended James Madison High School. He graduated from there in 2000 and bypassed attending the University of Texas to pursue his acting career in L.A.
He quickly became the hearth throb of TV shows like Gilmore Girls and Supernatural.
He has since moved back to his home state and currently lives in Austin with his wife Genevieve, and their children.
Beyoncé
Beyoncé Knowles is probably the most notable current artist to come from Houston, TX and continues to dominate the music industry with albums like Renaissance, Lemonade and 4.
Before she became the most Grammy-nominated female artist, the iconic singer attended Houston's High School For the Performing and Visual Arts in 2000, which is an establishment known for helping build stars in the dance and classical music world.
Travis Scott
Travis Scott grew up in Missouri City on the outskirts of Houston where the rapper graduated from Elkins High School. He noted once that his counselor there helped him through tough times. He also attended the University of Texas at San Antonio for a couple of years before dropping out to pursue his music.
The music artist still has family who lives in the Bayou City today, and sometimes even Kylie Jenner and Stormi come to town to visit.
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson has long left Texas behind following her American Idol win in 2002, but before all of the success, the critically acclaimed singer graduated from Burleson High School in Dallas, TX.
During her Texas days, Clarkson worked at a movie theatre and also performed in theatre productions, but now she has her own daytime TV talk show called The Kelly Clarkson Show.
It still seems, however, that she still loves to shout out her home state any chance she gets.